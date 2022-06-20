ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

How Email Took Over the World

By Sabrina Sanchez
morningbrew.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery spring, Washington, DC, is blanketed in soft pink Japanese Cherry Blossoms. But did...

www.morningbrew.com

Complex

7 Big Takeaways From Something in the Water Festival 2022

Pharrell’s Something in the Water festival took place this past weekend in Washington, DC. For three days, 70 of music’s biggest acts descended upon DC’s National Mall for performances in front of over 50,000 attendees. Pharrell moved the show to DC from his native Virginia after the police killing of his cousin Donovan Lynch. He told USA Today, “Why not take this Black solution to a systemic issue to a higher platform? Why not take Virginia with me to D.C. so we can take our message of unity, diversity and equity to our nation’s capital?”
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

4 sites in DC under consideration for homes of 2 new Smithsonian museums

WASHINGTON (7News) — Smithsonian officials are seeking the perfect location for two of its new museums. Four sites in D.C. are being prioritized as possible locations for the National Museum of the American Latino and the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum. the Smithsonian Board of Regents announced Wednesday. The museums were authorized by Congress in December 2020. Other sites might be considered as well, the Smithsonian said.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bon Appétit

Goodbye to the Gay Bar. Hello to the Queer Bar

There is no question whether Washington, D.C.’s As You Are is a place for queer people. Rainbow streamers hang on the outside patio. The smells of nag champa, buttery loaves of bread, and coffee linger as you walk into the sunlit street-level café. Women’s sports play on the 80-inch TV behind the bar while Marvin Gaye, Amy Winehouse, and Elton John croon in the background. People are on afternoon dates, coworking, or playing board games. They’re drinking matcha lattes, wine spritzers, and zero-proof cocktails. On a Saturday afternoon you might even find Elliot, a three-year-old and known regular, with her two moms, commanding the attention of everyone after soccer practice.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington State
Washington, DC
macaronikid.com

Park Spotlight: Wheaton Regional Park

Https://montgomeryparks.org/parks-and-trails/wheaton-regional-park/. No local park review would be complete without including Wheaton Regional Park! It has a giant adventure playground with huge slides and climbing structures. There is a giant mountain made of blue playground turf that is always fun to climb up to the top (but bring or look for...
WHEATON, MD
dcpolicycenter.org

Proximity to homicide exposure in Washington, D.C., 2021

When neighborhoods are exposed to crime, children are less likely to play outside, more likely to be stressed out or experience poor mental health. They worry about safe passage to their schools and fall behind in their schoolwork. The incidence of homicides has increased dramatically in the District of Columbia...
WASHINGTON, DC
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Jollibee Opening Rescheduled for This Weekend

Jollibee will be opening its new location in the Lincolnia neighborhood this Sunday, June 26, the restaurant announced. The new restaurant will open at 4809 Beauregard St. The restaurant planned to open earlier this month, but staffing and training delays pushed the date to this weekend. Jollibee is known as...
LINCOLNIA, VA
popville.com

What is up with Bemmi Hardware?

Isn’t it about time for another story on Bemmi Hardware which is still in the same state as when you last posted on it in 2014?”. It’s been vacant since at least 2007. Anyone hear anything recently? Guesses about what’s keeping it in this state?
WASHINGTON, DC
#World#American
progressivegrocer.com

Infarm Plants Newest Growing Center in Maryland

Global vertical-farming company Infarm will drive its U.S. expansion by establishing its third growing center, which is set to be company’s largest facility to date, near Baltimore. In addition to Infarm’s existing vertical farming facility in Seattle and one planned for Austin, Texas, the new Northeast Growing Center will...
COLUMBIA, MD
fox5dc.com

Another dog dies after visiting pet hotel in Georgetown

WASHINGTON - A Georgetown man is demanding answers after he says his dog died after staying at an Adams Morgan pet hotel. Others have also made similar accusations against the business. Jason Lindsay is an Iraq combat veteran who adopted his god Toby to help him cope with his PTSD...
GEORGETOWN, DC
Washington Examiner

Washington, DC, snags 'worst-run city' in America ranking: Study

Ahead of Tuesday's Democratic primary election, Washington, D.C. , was ranked the worst-run city in America based on its financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution. Ranking second and third to last are San Francisco and New York City, respectively. According to the study by WalletHub ,...
WASHINGTON, DC
majorleaguefishing.com

Potomac River Is Ready to Pop for Toyota Series Northern Division Opener

MARBURY, Md. – Who wants to see some power fishing at its finest with plenty of fish being caught? That’s what seems to be in store on the Potomac River this week. To be fair, this is the seventh time the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. Northern Division has stopped at the river in the last decade, and almost every time, power fishing and endless limits always seem to be the norm.
POTOMAC, MD
DCist

Inside The Latest Fight To Protect D.C.’s Historic Black Cemeteries

On a balmy day last September, Lisa Fager was on her daily walk through two of Washington D.C.’s oldest African American cemeteries when she saw a construction crew perilously close to the historic grounds. As the the executive director of the Mount Zion-Female Union Band Society, which is working to protect the cemeteries, Fager was shocked that she hadn’t been notified.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

PHOTOS: Something In The Water Festival

Something in the Water festival in Washington, DC on Friday, June 17, 2022. Photo by Tyrone Turner. Crowds scream and raise their phones as performer Moneybagg Yo comes onto the stage. Thousands of revelers descended on the National Mall for Something In The Water over the weekend, a three-day music...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Normandie Farm to Hold Goodbye Event on Sunday, June 26

Normandie Farm will hold a goodbye event for Chef Cary and Mr. Kay this Sunday, June 26th. The event will take place from 5:00 – 10:00 pm. It will consist of a Station Cocktail Buffet and Cash Bar with General Admission at $30 per person at the door. “This is an Open Event, No Reservations and Depending on Weather will be Inside & Out!”
POTOMAC, MD

