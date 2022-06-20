ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Raccoon spends a day atop Kentucky light pole

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2chEYf_0gGUh7iW00

June 20 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Kentucky warned drivers to beware of a raccoon that had "taken up residence" at the top of a light pole near a store, but the animal ended up vacating its perch "on their own free will."

The Central Campbell County Fire District said the raccoon was spotted atop a light pole near the Meijer store on Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring.

"Please be careful if you're driving in the area. For safety and liability reasons we will not be attempting to assist the wild raccoon down," the department said in a Facebook post.

Fire officials said they contacted the Campbell County Animal Shelter, Kentucky Fish & Wildlife, the Kentucky State Highway Department and some local wildlife rescues in the hopes of getting some help for the raccoon, but a follow-up post revealed the raccoon ended up rescuing itself before help could arrive.

"Sometime overnight into the early morning, the raccoon came down on their own free will," the department said.

The department thanked residents who expressed concern for the animal's safety.

"We are happy that the raccoon came down without incident," the post said.

