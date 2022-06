Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The hot week has continued as we once again warmed into the middle and upper 90′s for our Wednesday with just a few showers and storms around. Models have a little better coverage of rain for us this afternoon, which will be good in terms of helping to cool us down as well as helping with the drought that continues to grow across Southwest Louisiana. High pressure will be taking control once again as we move into Friday and the weekend as temperatures climb and rain chances drop.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO