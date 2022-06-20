ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Baptist basketball standout Darius Lee killed in New York City shooting

 4 days ago

Houston Baptist men's basketball player Darius Lee was killed and eight other people were wounded in an early-morning shooting Monday in Harlem, New York City police said.

Police say Lee, who grew up in Harlem, was back home for summer break at the time of the shooting.

Lee, 21, was recently named the university’s Male Student-Athlete of the Year after leading the Huskies in scoring and rebounding last season. The 6-6 swingman was a second team All-Southland Conference selection as a senior and was on track to graduate in December with a bachelor's degree in sports management, the university said.

Houston Baptist Coach Ron Cottrell described Lee as a “remarkable young man” and a “joy to coach.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F04Bv_0gGUge1z00
Darius Lee (left) shown in a game for Houston Baptist against Arizona State in 2020. Joe Camporeale, USA TODAY Sports

“We are in shock and cannot wrap our heads around this news,” Cottrell said in a statement posted on the university’s website . “As great of a basketball player as he was, he was an even better person. I can't even think of basketball right now. I can only think of what a light Darius was during his short time on earth.”

The New York Daily News reported that Lee was part of a group attending a cookout organized by Harlem rapper Rich Rhymer.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting at 12:40 a.m. and found a gun at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

The shooting comes amid national concern over gun violence and as the U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether to strike down a law that makes it difficult to legally carry a handgun in New York.

Shootings are down 11% so far this year in New York City, compared to last year. Murders are down 12% but are still at their second-highest level since 2012.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Houston Baptist basketball standout Darius Lee killed in New York City shooting

Comments / 1

 

