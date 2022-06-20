ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Here’s everything you need to DiY fix your gadgets

By Roland Udvarlaki
pocketnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepairing a smartphone can be seen as a daunting a scary task, but there are several forums and step-by-step videos available to help you do a complete disassembly. Now that it’s becoming easier to repair smartphones and other electronics, we wanted to take a step back and recommend some of the...

pocketnow.com

makeuseof.com

Google Is About to Stop You Using Android Auto on Your Phone

If you're still using Android Auto on your phone, the next time you open the app you're likely to see a warning: "Android Auto for phone screens will stop working soon." Almost a year after the company announced plans to shut down the Android Auto for phone screens app, it looks like it's finally happening. In its place, you'll need to use Driving Mode in Google Assistant.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

I never want Amazon's Alexa to sound like my departed relatives

At this year’s annual re:Mars conference, Amazon revealed perhaps the creepiest tech I’ve ever heard: an Alexa skill that can have it mimic other people’s voices. On the surface, it doesn’t seem that bad right? The nerd in me is already thinking about the ways I could feel like Tony Stark or Luke Skywalker with my own personal Paul Bettany or Anthony Daniels-voiced Alexa speaker (the voices of the MCU's J.A.R.V.I.S. and Star Wars' C3-P0 respectively).
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diy#Everything You Need#Gadgets#Ifixit
Digital Trends

How to update apps on a Samsung smart TV

The last thing anyone wants to be thinking about when you're halfway through Moon Knight is making sure the apps on your smart TV are up-to-date so there are no interruptions. To keep things working in tip-top shape, we're going to show you how to update the apps on a Samsung smart TV to take advantage of the latest features and even security updates.
ELECTRONICS
CNBC

Amazon demonstrates Alexa mimicking the voice of a deceased relative

At Amazon's Re:Mars conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday, the company demonstrated a feature that enables its Alexa voice assistant to emulate any voice. The feature, which is still in development, could be used to replicate a family member's voice, even after they've died. Amazon is devising a way for...
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

Alexa can speak as your lost loved ones

This is a bit creepy. At Amazon’s Re:Mars conference, Alexa’s senior vice-president Rohit Prasad exhibited a startling new voice assistant capability: the ability to mimic voices. That’s not so weird. However, Amazon framed this mimick ability as a way to commemorate your lost loved ones. It played...
TECHNOLOGY
pocketnow.com

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is now available globally: Should you buy it?

Xiaomi finally revealed the global prices for the new Smart Band 7 fitness tracker, and it’s now available globally in select markets. The new Xiaomi Smart Band 7 features a larger, 1.62-inch display, SPO2 tracking, and many other improvements under the hood. The fitness tracker retains the usual 2-week battery life, and comes with a magnetic charger.
NFL
pocketnow.com

How much are you willing to spend on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series are rumored to launch alongside the new foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4, at the next Galaxy Unpacked event in August. The Galaxy Watch 5 series will reportedly consist of two models, the standard Galaxy Watch 5, and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

'Alexa, Play Beyoncé': All the Alexa Music Commands You Need to Use

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. It's World Music Day, and if you own an Amazon Echo -- or really any smart speaker -- chances are good you use it to listen to music. It makes sense: These speakers have all kinds of built-in hardware to make songs sound great in whatever room they're in, and the addition of Alexa makes ordering up your next track easier than it's ever been. Just say what you want to listen to and it plays.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Apple M1 vs M2: What’s the difference?

At WWDC 2022, Apple introduced the second generation of its custom silicon chips for Mac, the Apple M2. The M2 chipset will power the next generation of Apple devices, including the upcoming MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and the other future Mac and iPad models. Even though it sounds like just...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

12 awesome Samsung Internet tips and tricks

Most default OEM (original equipment manufacturer) browsers are average at best. However, Samsung has put more effort into making Samsung Internet stand out against Chrome and the many other third-party web browsers in the Play Store. Plus, Samsung Internet isn't limited to the company's devices. Anyone can go ahead and download it from the Google Play Store. If you plan to do so, read along to learn about the best Samsung Internet tips to up your web-browsing experience.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

M2 MacBook Air vs M1 MacBook Air: is it worth spending $200 more?

At WWDC 2022, Apple announced the new MacBook Air with the second-generation M-series chip. It comes with a lot of upgrades, both design-wise and specs-wise, and has been priced at an attractive price of $1,199. Interestingly, Apple did not discontinue the older generation 2020 MacBook Air with the M1 chip and continues to sell it at $999.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Amazon Prime Day: Save Up to $350 on Amazon Fire TV Omni Series

Who has been waiting for a good deal to get the Amazon Fire TV Omni series? Buying a brand new smart TV with hundreds of dollars less than the regular price is a dream come true. This year, for Amazon Prime Day, the company is cutting down prices, so you'll...
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

The Reason Your Android Phone Is Charging Slowly And How You Can Fix It

Most Android phones come with fast-charging batteries, and every year the industry continues to push the boundaries of fast charging tech on smartphones. With the charging standards peaking well over 100 watts, a 100% top-up takes as little as 20 minutes (via Oppo). But even with a quick-charging Android device, you might have noticed a dip in charging performance. Maybe your smartphone has started taking a little longer to charge fully every time to the point the issue needs to be addressed.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Best Buy is getting ready for the Google Pixel 6a's imminent release

The Google Pixel 6a was officially unveiled at last month's I/O 2022, although it won't arrive until late July. With Google having shared all the info on the budget-conscious version of the Pixel 6 at its annual developer conference, it feels like we know practically everything there is to about it. Ahead of its availability next month, a landing page for the Pixel 6a is already live on Best Buy's website.
CELL PHONES
Hypebae

Alexa to Soon Allow Users To Recreate Anyone's Voice — Dead or Alive

Amazon is planning to allow its users to recreate anyone’s voice by synthesizing short clips into longer clips. One example of this was showcased at Amazon’s annual re:Mars event when the voice of a late grandmother was used to read a bedtime story to her grandson, according to TechCrunch.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

Amazon Prime Day: Save $30 on Luna Controller

If you're into gaming, then you've certainly stumbled over Amazon's Luna cloud gaming universe. The Luna Controller is also a pretty nifty device for those who want to begin new adventures. As Amazon Prime Day draws closer, Amazon is releasing some great deals for its products, such as the Luna...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Solana Saga flagship Android smartphone is purpose-built for crypto

Stop running out of restaurants, vacations, and more just to sign your crypto transactions. Get the Solana Saga flagship Android smartphone for crypto. It runs on the open-source Solana Mobile Stack for Android and allows native Android web3 apps on Solana. The Solana Mobile Stack also has the Seed Vault. It’s a security protocol letting you sign transactions instantly. But don’t worry; it separates private keys from wallets, apps, and the Android operating system. This makes it easier and more secure to transact in web3 and manage digital assets like NFTs and tokens. Moreover, the phone includes a 6.67″ OLED display, 512 GB storage, 12 GB RAM, and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform. Even better, you can take advantage of the Solana dApp Store, a new app distribution program on Android for decentralized apps. Overall, this phone is a huge step forward for mobile use of crypto.
CELL PHONES

