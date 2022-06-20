Calls for service: Racist and hateful words spray painted on Elk Meadows residence

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah. — Calls for service to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) for the week of June 13 — June 19.

Monday (6/13):

SCSO: Vehicle burglaries reported in Bear Hollow .

Tuesday (6/14):

SCSO: Man in custody after reportedly stalking in Kamas .

Wednesday (6/15):

SCSO: Sheriff’s report: drone used to locate threatening man in Henefer .

SCSO: An unknown suspect stole three packages from a residence near Daybreaker Dr. The area was searched with no contact. A local ATL was broadcasted for the suspect vehicle. The suspect was last seen driving a silver Subaru with a loud exhaust, no further description was provided.

SCSO: Deputies responded to a suspicious call at the Elk Meadows Apartments. The complainant stated that she heard power tools outside and noticed an older silver truck parked blocking the view of her vehicle. After originally driving away, the suspects came back and started “drilling” again. The complainant stated that she sounded the alarm on her car and they quickly drove away again. After an inspection of the vehicles, it was discovered that the suspects had sawed halfway through the complainant’s vehicles exhaust near the catalytic converter.

Thursday (6/16):

SCSO: A male reported that his 2005 silver Ford Super Duty was taken while he was at work. The man stated the vehicle was last seen around 2:20 p.m. by a family member who drove past the vehicle. No suspect information at this time. Dispatch listed the vehicle and broadcasted an ATL out for the vehicle. Later during the shift, the vehicle was recovered unoccupied. Owner responded and took possession of the vehicle. No suspect info at this time. Vehicle was unlisted NCIC.

SCSO: Deputies responded to a report of a man with a possible durg intoxication. Contact was made with the complainant, who stated that his 18-year-old friend had taken a hit of acid and began to act erratically. The suspect was located and taken into custody. He was checked by EMS at the scene and was cleared. The 18-year-old Draper, Utah man was subsequently booked into the Summit County Jail and charged with intoxication and disorderly conduct.

SCSO: Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle on Daybreaker Drive. The vehicle was located with three juvenile individuals on the side of the road. Upon speaking with the individuals, an odor of burnt marijuana was detected coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted, marijuana and drug paraphernalia where found. The three juveniles were issued Juvenile Referrals.

Friday (6/17):

SCSO: Deputies responded to a report of an accidental gunshot wound in Kamas. The victim, a 21-year-old Kamas man, was transported to a Salt Lake hospital by AirMed in stable condition after it was determined a bullet went into his leg. Investigation of the crime scene and accounts of witnesses suggest that the incident was an accidental discharge while cleaning the handgun.

SCSO: Missing person last seen in Kamas area on June 11 .

Saturday (6/18):

SCSO: A deputy responded to a residence near W Kilby Rd where a woman reported that her apartment door had been spray painted with hateful words and inappropriate pictures (racist, sexual orientation and male genitalia) sometime around 11:00 p.m. the previous evening. The resident stated that she did not know who would have done this. After repainting the door, the same resident called back stating that her door was sprayed again with more hateful words and inappropriate pictures. There have been several cases of the same incidents happening in the Elk Meadows apartments. There is no surveillance footage available.

SCSO: A deputy responded to a past occurred retail theft at the Ralph Lauren store. An unknown male walked into the store with two large bags and proceeded to put 21 polo shirts into the bags. The total amount of merchandise taken was $2,310. The manager is working on providing video surveillance to the deputies.

Sunday (6/19):

SCSO: A traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle traveling west on SR 248. The driver, a 48-year-old Las Vegas woman, was found to have two active warrants. The woman refused to exit the vehicle and demanded that the warrants be produced and “wet signed” by the judge. Multiple attempts were made to have the woman exit the vehicle however she refused to comply. The woman was ultimately removed from the vehicle and arrested.

SCSO: An injury accident was dispatched on S Hallam Rd in Francis. Deputies arrived on scene and observed a single vehicle crashed into the residence’s yard. One male was observed walking a short distance away from the vehicle. Deputies confronted a 27-year-old Kamas man. The man stated he was the operator of the crashed vehicle. Deputies detected the smell of alcohol coming from the breath of the man. Six open containers were in a cooler in the back seat of the vehicle. The male consented to FST’s; he performed poorly on the tests and was ultimately arrested and booked on charges of DUI and other offenses.

SCSO: At approximately 9:00 p.m. a resident observed a male peering through the windows of his home. The resident chased the individual down the street in his socks and caught up to the suspect, a 43-year-old Park City man. The resident advised the suspect is the ex-husband to the resident’s current girlfriend. The resident did not contact dispatch until an hour after the incident occurred.

