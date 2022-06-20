Reports: Stars hiring Peter DeBoer as head coach

The Colorado Avalanche picked up a huge win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, but it did not come without controversy. Nazem Kadri scored the winning goal in overtime to give his team a 3-2 victory and huge 3-1 lead in the series. But the Lightning do not think the goal should have counted.
Another first-round playoff elimination has the Minnesota Wild heading back to the drawing board this offseason. They have several areas that they must address, but most importantly is the goaltending situation. While Cam Talbot still has one year remaining at roughly $3.7 million, trade deadline acquisition Marc-André Fleury is an unrestricted free agent. Not to mention, Swedish goaltending prospect Jesper Wallstedt is coming over to North America for the 2022-23 season.
The Texas Rangers traded disgruntled outfielder Willie Calhoun to the San Francisco Giants for outfielder Steven Duggar on Thursday. Calhoun was designated for assignment last month and sent to Triple-A Round Rock, a move that prompted him to ask for a trade. Calhoun was hitting .217 with Round Rock, with...
When it comes to his take on this year’s NBA Draft, Bruce Pearl is saying it with his chest. The Auburn head basketball coach made some headlines this week with his comments about ex-Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren, who is projected to be one of the top picks. Appearing on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning,” Pearl gave a very harsh opinion about the 7-footer Holmgren.
Several NHL teams are still without a head coach for the 2022-23 season, though former New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz won't be filling any of those vacancies. According to TSN's Darren Dreger, Trotz informed the Winnipeg Jets he's decided not to jump back into coaching immediately and will instead focus on family.
The 2022 NBA Finals was an amazing and highly competitive series between some of the game's best and most well-rounded teams. While the Warriors won the series with much resistance, head coach Steve Kerr recognizes the moment he knew his team was gonna win. According to him, the moment came in Game 4.
The Detroit Pistons added No. 13 pick Jalen Duren and veteran point guard Kemba Walker in a trade with the New York Knicks during the 2022 NBA Draft, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Duren was the announced pick for the Charlotte Hornets, but Charania reported that he was...
The Braves are winners of 16 of their last 19 games, including a 14-game win streak. Coming off a season that ended with hoisting the Commissioner’s Trophy up, Atlanta started the year off sluggish. Almost every player had early-season struggles, then injuries hit — Eddie Rosario and Tyler Matzek being the most notable. However, the entire roster has turned it around, and nobody is a better example of that than Dansby Swanson.
The Toronto Blue Jays were not happy with the strike zone during Tuesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. They were so mad, in fact, that the beef carried over to Wednesday. Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez was tasked with exchanging lineup cards before Wednesday’s game in Chicago....
The Philadelphia 76ers acquired De'Anthony Melton in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2022 NBA Draft, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. In return, the Grizzlies reportedly received Danny Green and the No. 23 pick, which was used to select Colorado State guard David Roddy. Melton, 24,...
The Golden State Warriors won their fourth championship in eight years recently thanks to a herculean effort by Stephen Curry. After years of hearing about how he couldn’t come up big in the NBA Finals, Curry delivered this time around, earning his first Finals MVP in the process. With...
Jabari Smith entered Thursday’s NBA Draft as the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Orlando Magic. Instead, he wound up going third. The former Auburn forward was pretty disappointed upon realizing that he wouldn’t be going in the top two picks. Take a look at his reaction after the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 pick.
In an effort to add a proven spot-up shooter to their rotations, the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns are reportedly pursuing Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon. Both the 76ers and Suns had disappointing second-round exits in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Philly was bounced by the Eastern Conference’s top-seed Miami Heat, and Phoenix was surprisingly sent packing by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.
It seems that not only did Jerami Grant being traded to Portland increase the Detroit Pistons’ chances of signing restricted free agent Deandre Ayton, but it may have set the stage to bring the Suns’ center and another notable free agent to Detroit this summer. Ayton is one...
The St. Louis Cardinals busted out the bats in last night’s 6-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, climbing back into a first-place tie in the NL Central with their rivals. Nolan Gorman led the way, going 4-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI. Jack Flaherty made his second...
The NFL quarterback market has seen interesting twists and turns in 2022. Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers is the next quarterback on an NFL team’s wish list. With the market down to only two potential quarterback trades, Jimmy G is the first player NFL teams would want.
The Chicago Blackhawks concluded their head coaching search and will announce Luke Richardson as their choice for the job, sources tell Daily Faceoff. Terms and dollar figures for the deal are to be determined. They headed into the offseason with Derek King still installed as their interim head coach after...
The son of a former Husker all-American announced his commitment on Friday night. Elkhorn South edge rusher Maverick Noonan made his commitment to the Cornhuskers on social media. His father, Danny Noonan, played for Nebraska from 1983-1986 and was a consensus all-American following the ’86 season as an offensive tackle. He would then be selected in the first round of the 1987 draft by the Dallas Cowboys.
The 3-star recruit is the fifth in-state commitment and the tenth commitment overall to the Huskers 2023 recruiting class. Noonan had taken a trip to Palo Alto and Stanford University as late as last weekend. He had also received offers from Iowa, Iowa State, and Michigan State during his recruiting period.
COMMITTED TO NEBRASKA‼️☠️🌽☠️ @julieanoonan @DannyNoonan95 pic.twitter.com/5NNujqWJV3
— Maverick Noonan (@MaverickNoonan) June 24, 2022
The Phoenix Suns and Deandre Ayton appear to be going their separate ways. The question is where the 23-year-old could head next. Ayton’s relationship with the front office became damaged last summer when he was not given a max contract extension. He was upset and said so. That bad...
LeBron James has one year remaining on his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. There has already been speculation about him leaving the team if he does not sign an extension this offseason, and one popular theory is that he could return to the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron may be having some fun with that.
