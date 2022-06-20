ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Police: 3 critically hurt when taxi jumps curb on Broadway

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zm6tL_0gGUc8Cw00
1 of 3

NEW YORK (AP) — A taxi cab turning onto a narrow section of Broadway hit a bicyclist, then swerved onto a Manhattan sidewalk and into a group of pedestrians Monday afternoon, critically injuring three people, police said.

The crash spurred onlookers into action, police said, with bystanders rushing to try to lift the taxi off two women pinned by the vehicle.

It happened at 1 p.m. in the city’s Flatiron district, a little more than five blocks south of tourist-packed Herald Square. Police said it appeared to be accidental, but an investigation was underway to determine exactly what happened.

The yellow cab was on West 29th Street, turning south onto Broadway, when the collision with the bicyclist took place, according to NYPD Deputy Chief John Chell.

The cab crossed through a bike lane and continued onto a narrow sidewalk, striking people before coming to rest against the side of a building, trapping the two women.

“As this occurs, a remarkable scene took place,” Chell said. “About 15 to 20 New Yorkers attempted to take this cab off these women.”

A total of six people were taken to the hospital, police said, including the taxi driver. Three of the injuries were not considered critical.

The crash took place outside a bagel shop on the same block as the New York City flagship bakery of Milk Bar, a dessert shop with a national following.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Woman riding moped struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the driver behind a hit-and-run in Brooklyn. Investigators say a 34-year-old woman was riding a moped when she was struck by a car. It happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday at Throop and Lexington avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. There's no word on a suspect or vehicle description. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Accidents
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
PIX11

Harlem man arrested for allegedly kissing stranger on No. 1 train: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Harlem man was arrested Thursday, police said, more than a week after allegedly planting an unwanted kiss on another Manhattan straphanger. Rashad Rogers, 30, is accused of kissing an unsuspecting 24-year-old woman who was sitting on a northbound No. 1 train near the 34th Street-Penn Station stop. After the unwanted […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Woman slashed, robbed at Bronx subway station

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a woman was attacked and robbed at a Bronx subway station.Investigators say around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, a 19-year-old woman was slashed on her chin and arm at the Parkchester station.Police say the suspect also stole her phone and necklace.The victim is now recovering at a hospital.No arrests have been made.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Police#Broadway#Taxi#Traffic Accident#New Yorkers#Milk Bar
Daily News

Man sleeping under van outside Queens cemetery killed when driver unwittingly runs over him

A man sleeping under a van parked next to a Queens cemetery was killed when the driver returned to the vehicle and unwittingly ran over him, police said Wednesday. The bizarre tragedy unfolded just outside Mount Zion Cemetery on Maurice Ave. near 54th Drive in Maspeth at about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, cops said. The driver of the van, a 2008 Ford E-350 equipped with a cherry picker, returned to the ...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
PIX11

Man slashed Manhattan subway rider after spitting on him: NYPD

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are looking for a man who span on and yelled at another man early Monday morning before attacking him. The victim, 29, was near the turnstiles at the Bowling Green station about 4:10 a.m. when he was approached by an unknown man. That stranger then spat on the victim […]
MANHATTAN, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

957K+
Followers
463K+
Post
434M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy