Marlon Wayans, who is on his stand-up comedy tour across Texas right now, spoke with Studio 512. He’ll be performing his final night at Parish in Austin on Wednesday, June 22nd at 7:15 p.m. He is also performing in Houston at the Bayou Music Center on June 24th, and he’ll be down in San Antonio at the Aztec Theatre on June 25th.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO