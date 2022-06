ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The power has been restored in one North Carolina city after a squirrel caused a massive power outage Wednesday morning. Duke Energy confirmed with WLOS that the power was back on just after 8:30 a.m. in Asheville, located in the western part of the state. Officials said a squirrel had gotten into some wiring and caused the outage that impacted more than 3,000 customers in the downtown area.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO