Laurinburg, NC

2 unknown men shoot victim getting out of his car in Laurinburg, police say

By Alexx Altman-Devilbiss
wpde.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after a man was shot getting out of his car in Laurinburg Monday morning. The Laurinburg Police Department said they...

wpde.com

cbs17

Deputies investigating double homicide in Hoke Co.

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide that happened Wednesday night. At about 8:51 p.m., Deputies were called to a shooting on the 1300 block of McGougan Road in Lumber Bridge. EMS personnel pronounced 19-year-old Anthony Davis and 20-year-old Jarel...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
City
Laurinburg, NC
Crime & Safety
heraldadvocate.com

Man arrested after attacking another man with an ax

A Hamlet man was arrested for attacking a man with an ax. According to Investigator Clay Anderson, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Wildewood Road in the Bennettsville area on Tuesday about an individual being stabbed. Once on scene, deputies with the Uniformed Patrol Division...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
wpde.com

North Carolina man charged in Marlboro County axe attack

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office said it has charged a North Carolina man with assault. He's accused of attacking a man with an axe. Deputies said they arrested Jimmy Ray Barber after they were called to a home on Wildewood Road in Bennettsville. They...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
whiteville-news.com

Male driver of vehicle was seriously injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head

Evergreen, NC: On June 22, 2022, a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was on routine patrol in the Evergreen community of Columbus County. The deputy completed a vehicle traffic stop in the 10,000 block of Haynes Lennon Highway, Evergreen. During the course of the vehicle stop, the 21-year-old, male driver of the vehicle was seriously injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The driver was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital for medical treatment.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wfxb.com

Men Charged With Multiple Crimes in Robeson County

Two men who are accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in April are facing charges in Robeson County. Dwight McCormick and Zaquan McNeil are charged with multiple crimes and are both behind bars at the Robeson County Detention Center. According to police, a victim told them that the two men came into a home he was staying at in the 500 block of Grey Street and robbed him at gunpoint on April 16th. During the robbery, McNeil also pointed a gun at the victim and pulled the trigger but the gun failed to fire. McCormick is charged with kidnapping, robbery with a firearm or other weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and communicating threats, he was given bonds totaling over $323,000. McNeil is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery with a firearm or other weapon, simple assault and felony conspiracy, his bonds total $501,000.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
wpde.com

Gun failed to fire in Lumberton armed robbery, 2 men arrested: Police

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — The Lumberton Police Dept. is investigating an armed robbery that happened on April 16 in the 500 block of Grey Street. The victim said two men came inside the home where he was staying, held him at gunpoint and removed items from his person and the residence, according to a release from police.
LUMBERTON, NC
nrcolumbus.com

CCSO: Driver shoots himself during traffic stop

An early Wednesday afternoon vehicle traffic stop near Evergreen resulted in a man shooting himself in the head, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. In a news release, CCSO said a patrol deputy had pulled over a vehicle in the 10000 block of Haynes Lennon Highway (N.C. 242) between Jones Road and Old Boardman Road.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Woman arrested after drugs found in Darlington County home

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after deputies found drugs while executing a search warrant in the Darlington area, according to authorities. Cassie Barnwell has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and for the possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. Deputies found an ounce of methamphetamine, along with eight […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

New K-9 officer helps track down murder suspect in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WPDE) — The Florence Police Department’s new K-9 partner Shelby has already proved to be helpful by tracking and helping with the apprehension of a murder suspect, according to officials. She also helped find a gun, officials said. Shelby is a 1 1/2-year-old pure-bred German Shepherd...
FLORENCE, SC
wfxb.com

Police Investigating Shooting in Laurinburg

Police are investigating a shooting near a park in Laurinburg this morning. According to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to Scotland Memorial Hospital in reference to a gunshot victim. The shooting occurred in the area of Washington Park. Authorities say a 20 year old man would only tell police he was in the area of Alexander Avenue when he was shot by an unknown person. He was later taken to a medical facility for treatment and is not cooperating with police at this time and there is no word on his condition.
LAURINBURG, NC

