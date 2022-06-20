2 unknown men shoot victim getting out of his car in Laurinburg, police say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Red Springs man faces decades of prison after being convicted of dealing drugs, according to U.S. States Attorney Michael Easley. Jamie Christopher Henderson, 47, was convicted by a federal jury on multiple charges of dealing cocaine and crack, along with the possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking […]
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a larceny suspect in Fayetteville — and are asking for the public’s help. On Saturday, June 11, security cameras recorded the man taking items from vehicles parked at businesses on Gillespie...
HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide that happened Wednesday night. At about 8:51 p.m., Deputies were called to a shooting on the 1300 block of McGougan Road in Lumber Bridge. EMS personnel pronounced 19-year-old Anthony Davis and 20-year-old Jarel...
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Marion County Sheriff's Office noticed a car with the door open in a local business parking lot Friday around 12:46 a.m. A deputy approached the vehicle, finding two adults in the front slumped over with two small children and a dog asleep in the back seat, according to a post from the sheriff's office.
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have tracked down the $80,000 generator stolen from a Cumberland County middle school but are still looking for the man with “unique tattoos” who they say stole it. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said the Multiquip Generator stolen from Spring Lake...
A Hamlet man was arrested for attacking a man with an ax. According to Investigator Clay Anderson, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Wildewood Road in the Bennettsville area on Tuesday about an individual being stabbed. Once on scene, deputies with the Uniformed Patrol Division...
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. On Wednesday at 12:21 a.m., Deputies were called to the scene at the Circle K Gas Station on 2820 Lillington Highway in Spring Lake. They...
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office said it has charged a North Carolina man with assault. He's accused of attacking a man with an axe. Deputies said they arrested Jimmy Ray Barber after they were called to a home on Wildewood Road in Bennettsville. They...
Evergreen, NC: On June 22, 2022, a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was on routine patrol in the Evergreen community of Columbus County. The deputy completed a vehicle traffic stop in the 10,000 block of Haynes Lennon Highway, Evergreen. During the course of the vehicle stop, the 21-year-old, male driver of the vehicle was seriously injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The driver was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital for medical treatment.
LAURINBURG, NC (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning in the area of Washington Park in Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. Several community members said the man had to be airlifted to the hospital. Officers responded to Scotland Memorial Hospital...
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a shooting victim showed up to Scotland Memorial Hospital. Officers were called to the hospital around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday where they spoke with the 20-year-old victim. The victim would only tell officers that he was in the area of Alexander...
Two men who are accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in April are facing charges in Robeson County. Dwight McCormick and Zaquan McNeil are charged with multiple crimes and are both behind bars at the Robeson County Detention Center. According to police, a victim told them that the two men came into a home he was staying at in the 500 block of Grey Street and robbed him at gunpoint on April 16th. During the robbery, McNeil also pointed a gun at the victim and pulled the trigger but the gun failed to fire. McCormick is charged with kidnapping, robbery with a firearm or other weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and communicating threats, he was given bonds totaling over $323,000. McNeil is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery with a firearm or other weapon, simple assault and felony conspiracy, his bonds total $501,000.
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — The Lumberton Police Dept. is investigating an armed robbery that happened on April 16 in the 500 block of Grey Street. The victim said two men came inside the home where he was staying, held him at gunpoint and removed items from his person and the residence, according to a release from police.
An early Wednesday afternoon vehicle traffic stop near Evergreen resulted in a man shooting himself in the head, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. In a news release, CCSO said a patrol deputy had pulled over a vehicle in the 10000 block of Haynes Lennon Highway (N.C. 242) between Jones Road and Old Boardman Road.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A child was seriously hurt after a day care activity bus crashed in Chesterfield County Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said. The bus went off the road and hit a utility pole and a tree on Highway 9 near Thompson Creek Road, according to Highway Patrol.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after deputies found drugs while executing a search warrant in the Darlington area, according to authorities. Cassie Barnwell has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and for the possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. Deputies found an ounce of methamphetamine, along with eight […]
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot Monday morning in Laurinburg after he got out of his car, according to a news release from the police department. Police were called at about 1:40 a.m. to the 15000 block of Britt Street and found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound, according to the release. […]
FLORENCE, SC (WPDE) — The Florence Police Department’s new K-9 partner Shelby has already proved to be helpful by tracking and helping with the apprehension of a murder suspect, according to officials. She also helped find a gun, officials said. Shelby is a 1 1/2-year-old pure-bred German Shepherd...
Police are investigating a shooting near a park in Laurinburg this morning. According to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to Scotland Memorial Hospital in reference to a gunshot victim. The shooting occurred in the area of Washington Park. Authorities say a 20 year old man would only tell police he was in the area of Alexander Avenue when he was shot by an unknown person. He was later taken to a medical facility for treatment and is not cooperating with police at this time and there is no word on his condition.
LOCUST, N.C. — Police are investigating after two vehicles crashed, including a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office patrol SUV, Tuesday night in Stanly County. Authorities responded to the scene at around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Meadowcreek Church Road. Officers determined a car traveling...
