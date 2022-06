When WWE fans were treated to a surprise return of “The Beast” Brock Lesnar this past Friday night on “WWE SmackDown,” many were upset when he attacked Roman Reigns, setting up their seventh one-on-one matchup — and their third major program in the last year. Reigns took both previous contests, which occurred at WWE Crown Jewel in October and WWE WrestleMania 38 in April, the latter of which garnered negative reactions from fans and critics. But after an injury sidelined Reigns’ next planned opponent, Randy Orton, WWE is going to the Reigns/Lesnar well one more time at this year’s SummerSlam, this time in a Last Man Standing match.

