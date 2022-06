Connecticut’s two U.S. Senators said the state would benefit from the first major federal gun legislation in decades that’s expected to pass in Congress this week. Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumethal were among the 10 Democrats who negotiated the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act with 10 Republicans. Connecticut has some of the toughest gun regulations in the country, but the state would still benefit from the $15 billion in the bill for mental health services, Murphy said.

