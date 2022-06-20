ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia man accused of raping teen on Panama City Beach

By S. Brady Calhoun
 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A LaGrange, Ga. man is accused of raping a teenager at knifepoint at a rental home in the 6900 block of S. Lagoon Drive Sunday.

According to an arrest affidavit, two women got into a golf cart with 33-year-old Branden Green Sunday. They then went back to his rental home and got into a hot tub with Green. At one point the victim, a 16-year-old, got out of the tub and changed clothes.

The victim told investigators that Green ushered her into a room and locked the door. The girl said she tried to leave the room but Green stopped her and held a knife on her.

He then raped her, according to court records.

After the incident, the girl and her friend left the home and notified a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy and told them what happened.

The arrest affidavit states that deputies spotted Green a short time later on the golf cart and arrested him. They also found evidence that backed up the girl’s report.

Also, investigators said Green confessed to the crime after they told him the victim was 16.

Green is charged with sexual battery while using a deadly weapon, and possession of MDMA.

Eggman
4d ago

Seems like one of the two women on the golf cart was a teenager. If you didn't know this guy, why would you voluntarily go with him?

Shahawn Donaldson
4d ago

He about to get his man hood dug out big time, don't drop the 🧼 😂😂

Guest
3d ago

And I’m sure he wasn’t alone. And why just arrest him? Something doesn’t add up here. That’s a very crowded place. Day and night. And is there witnesses? Or just hear say?

