Glen Lee Hill of Festus passed away Wednesday (6/22), he was 78 years old. Visitation for Glen Hill will be Monday (6/27) morning from 10 until the time of funeral services at Noon at First United Methodist Church of Festus/Crystal City. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.

FESTUS, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO