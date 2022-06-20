Traditions of America Debuts “Next Generation” Resort-Style Clubhouse Complex

WEST CHESTER, PA — Key Financial, Inc., a financial planning and wealth management firm that oversees over $1.5 billion of assets under management, announced that Patti Brennan, CEO, has moved up the ranks from #23 last year to the #22 spot this year in Barron’s Top 100 Women’s Advisors in the Nation. America’s top female advisors, as identified by Barron’s, was published on Monday, June 20, 2022. The ranking reflects assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, the revenues generated for the firms and the quality of the advisor’s practices. Brennan has consistently remained on this exclusive list, including being ranked earlier this year as the #7 Advisor in Pennsylvania (Male and Female), as well as being inducted into the Barron’s Hall of Fame in the Fall of 2019, a distinction held only by a handful of advisors in America.

