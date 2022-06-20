ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Latest ballot count leaves election results unchanged, with a week to go before certification of the vote.

By Sara Rubin

 

Cover picture for the articleThe evening of Election Day inevitably feels like a frenzy for candidates and their supporters, awaiting initial results. But the first results that come in around 8pm from the Monterey County Elections Department represent just a partial count—those are vote-by-mail ballots returned prior to Election Day. Ballots cast at the polls...





Monterey County’s 2022-23 budget shrinks funding for the arts, despite a formula meant to protect it.

The Arts Council for Monterey County hosted its Champions of the Arts Gala on Saturday, June, 18, a big annual fundraising effort. Among many dressed-to-the-nines guests was Monterey County District 5 Supervisor Mary Adams. She also wore a glowing light-up heart necklace, distributed to guests who donated money. “We’ve got to fight to retain funding for our arts,” she said in her remarks.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA


Desalination can now be owned and operated by private entities in Monterey County.

With an extreme drought tightening its grip, drawing concerns about the future of water in Monterey County and throughout California, the county’s Board of Supervisors overturned a 33-year-old law to allow the private ownership and operation of desalination facilities within the county. Previously, desalination facilities were limited to public...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA


County Covid vaccinations for young children begin Saturday, June 25.

Covid-19 vaccines for children between the ages of 6 months to 4 years will be available from the Monterey County Health Department's Public Health Bureau beginning tomorrow, Saturday, June 25. The first clinic will be available that day from 10am-4pm at the Breadbox, located at 745 N. Sanborn Road in...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA


Toolbox June 23-29: Monterey's green trolley returns, small business seminars and more.

This public meeting focuses on land use planning around military installations. Share your thoughts about compatibility with the Monterey Regional Compatible Use Study group. 5:30-6:45pm Wednesday, June 29. Virtual meeting at zoomgov.com/j/1608450403. Free. 646-3759, montereyregionalcus.com. LANDING THE LAGOON. Monterey County Housing and Community Development presents an update on the progress...
MONTEREY, CA


The Buzz June 23-39, 2022

On June 17, the British government ordered extradition of Julian Assange to the U.S. on spying charges that date to 2017. Those charges came over a decade after Assange started the platform WikiLeaks in 2006 to publish leaks and classified media provided by anonymous sources. Thousands of records known as the Iraq War Logs revealed brutal conduct. WikiLeaks has published thousands of documents leaked by former U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, whose prison sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama, leading to her release in 2017. Assange faces 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse; if convicted on all counts, he could be sentenced to up to 175 years in prison. While WikiLeaks declared it will appeal a conviction, this order brings Assange a step closer to a trial in the U.S., where it will be an interesting test to the First Amendment. The Espionage Act prohibits publishing classified information “used to the injury of the United States.” They also released Hillary Clinton’s campaign emails (hacked by Russia) in 2016, less than an hour after the Access Hollywood “pussy” tape dropped.
GONZALES, CA


MST planning new fare structure when it launches new bus network.

Monterey-Salinas Transit is holding three public hearings over the next few weeks to receive public comments on a proposed new fare structure. Presently, MST's fare structure, which has been in place for a decade, is based on the length of the route—from $1.50, $2.50 to $3.50—and at each transfer, riders have to pay another fare.
MONTEREY, CA


The Pacific Grove NOAA building is sold, but new owners may not know what they’re in for.

The mystery of who purchased the former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration building on Point Pinos in Pacific Grove for $4.8 million is solved. A mother, Yuncheng Huang, and her son, Tianzhi Chu, who live on the East Coast, proffered the winning bid on April 6 in an auction by the U.S. General Services Administration, a GSA spokesperson confirms.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA





Salinas pauses Oldtown Farmers Market expansion as businesses push back.

The Saturday morning farmers market in Oldtown Salinas is bustling with hundreds of people shopping for groceries and enjoying ready-made food like pupusas or pancakes. The market is so popular, in fact, that it is ready to expand. But brick-and-mortar business owners on Main Street say not so fast. The...


Greenfield police officer arrested for assault charges.

A Greenfield police officer is under investigation for felony assault and dissuading a witness. On June 10, the Monterey District Attorney's Office issued a warrant for Christopher Tapia's arrest. According to Monterey Chief Assistant District Attorney Berkley Brannon, Tapia walked into a Gonzales house and went to the backyard where...
GREENFIELD, CA


Morsels June 23-29: Mixology classes, upscale dining in Seaside, and more.

IN THE HOUSE… Chef Christina Lonewolf Martinez is cooking at Pearl Hour’s next Back of House series on Monday, June 27. The event is from 5pm until closing and Lonewolf, who is of Native descent and currently cooks at The Stationaery and Cella Restaurant, will prepare Indigenous Californio Food. Indigenous food and Indigenous chefs are having a moment in many places, but it remains hard to find locally. Here’s a rare chance to try something both old and new. 214 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. 657-9447, pearlhour.com.
SEASIDE, CA


Squidfry 06.23.22: For Art's Sake

FOR ART’S SAKE… Squid has lately been making modern art, splashing paint around with all eight arms at once – think Jackson Pollock, times four. Squid started pondering whether it’s time to take this new hobby seriously and get studio space, so Squid checked in with the Arts Council for Monterey County. Until last year, the nonprofit ran studios for up to 20 artists in the American Tin Cannery. For a year, they’ve been looking for new much-needed studio space – and then finally found it, in The Independent building in Sand City. Besides the popular watering hole Post No Bills and high-priced apartments upstairs, it’s a great space that has been mostly collecting dust. So Squid was delighted to hear the Arts Council signed a lease for 3,700 square feet – smaller than its old digs, but nicer, says Executive Director Jacquie Atchison – to accommodate up to 15 artists. It will cost $122,400 for three years, in the city that’s staked its claim as a regional arts hub. They were just waiting for the landlord, Los Gatos-based Urban Atelier LLC, to complete tenant improvements with the hopes of moving in before Aug. 1, in time for the West End Celebration. All good.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA


Hot Picks June 23-29: Brewery concerts, monster truck races and more

Would you like to improve your photography or painting skills in about an hour? You can do it online or in person. Vancouver-based photographer Paul Fremes has been giving photo workshops for over 20 years. Now, he presents a workshop titled “Secrets to Famous Images: A Journey of Discovery.” Understand how masters of painting created some of humanity’s greatest artistic achievements. Create your own original imagery. Change the way you see the world and art. Fremes knows what he’s doing – he has provided photographic services for organizations including Bard on the Beach, Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, Vancouver Opera, Arts Club Theater and Ballet BC. [AP]
SALINAS, CA

