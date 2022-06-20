Latest ballot count leaves election results unchanged, with a week to go before certification of the vote.

FOR ART’S SAKE… Squid has lately been making modern art, splashing paint around with all eight arms at once – think Jackson Pollock, times four. Squid started pondering whether it’s time to take this new hobby seriously and get studio space, so Squid checked in with the Arts Council for Monterey County. Until last year, the nonprofit ran studios for up to 20 artists in the American Tin Cannery. For a year, they’ve been looking for new much-needed studio space – and then finally found it, in The Independent building in Sand City. Besides the popular watering hole Post No Bills and high-priced apartments upstairs, it’s a great space that has been mostly collecting dust. So Squid was delighted to hear the Arts Council signed a lease for 3,700 square feet – smaller than its old digs, but nicer, says Executive Director Jacquie Atchison – to accommodate up to 15 artists. It will cost $122,400 for three years, in the city that’s staked its claim as a regional arts hub. They were just waiting for the landlord, Los Gatos-based Urban Atelier LLC, to complete tenant improvements with the hopes of moving in before Aug. 1, in time for the West End Celebration. All good.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO