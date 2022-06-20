ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, WY

RIDE Listening Sessions Planned in Riverton Wednesday and Thursday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group was formed to study and develop recommendations for elevating Wyoming’s primary and secondary education system into a position of national leadership. The group recently released the...

Douglas Budget

Can Wyoming pick up the slack if it rejects federal money for school lunches?

Wyoming will have “well in excess of $40 million annually” to cover the cost of school lunches in the absence of federal funding, state Treasurer Curt Meier says. But that amount, he said, is a “separate question” from the approximately $300 million annual deficit in funding for K-12 education that the state already faces.
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

LIVE BLOG: Wyoming reacts to Roe v. Wade being overturned

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that made abortion legal in the United States. With Roe's fall, Wyoming is one of 13 states with a trigger bill set to end most abortions here. Here's the latest on what the decision means for Wyoming:
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Game and Fish encourage regulation review and congratulate Wyoming honorable mention

The Wyoming Game and Fish is encouraging anglers to pick up a copy or review the 2022 Fishing Regulations online before heading out. Game and Fish have made some changes to this year’s regulations, including an extension of the catch-and-release and artificial flies and lures only area on the North Tongue in the Bighorn National Forest. A PDF copy of the 2022 Fishing Regulations can be downloaded here.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s First Governor’s Debate Is Being Organized

The first of several debates for gubernatorial candidates for Wyoming is being organized in Worland, Wyoming. Several of the candidates, including current Governor Gordon and Dr. Rex Rammell, have expressed interest in attending. The Bighorn Basin 2022 Gubernatorial Debate. Thursday, June 30, 2022 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM MST. Worland...
WORLAND, WY
capcity.news

Wyoming superintendent willing to risk losing ~$40M in federal money for school lunches

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming’s superintendent of public instruction is prepared to say goodbye to about $40 million the state receives from the federal government for school lunches if the alternative is to accept new non-discrimination policies required by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services under the administration of President Joe Biden.
oilcity.news

Casper’s Christopher Bobo bests himself, breaking Wyoming fishing record he set in 2021

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper angler has literally outdone himself, breaking a Wyoming fishing record he set in 2021, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said Thursday. Christopher Bobo, 34, caught a 19.5-inch longnose sucker out of the North Platte River in May, 1.5 inches longer than the longnose sucker he caught out of the same stretch of river in May 2021. The previous record to his 2021 catch was set in 1998, according to Game and Fish.
CASPER, WY
newslj.com

Cody school board votes to keep book in high school library

CODY (WNE) — Park County School District No. 6 board members voted unanimously to keep Margaret Atwood’s novel “The Handmaid’s Tale” on a library shelf at Cody High School. The action came in the wake of an earlier request to remove the book due to...
CODY, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Schools chief calls for rejecting federal money over nondiscrimination policies

Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder said Wednesday that the state “will not comply” with federal requirements to change nondiscrimination policies. He called on the state to reject federal money tied to lunch programs. Earlier this month, Schroeder denounced the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Gamroth: Wyoming law should change to allow Casper Housing Authority to help in smaller communities

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Housing Authority relies on some federal money to provide a variety of housing assistance programs to people in the Casper area. While the Casper Housing Authority could potentially help offer services in other Wyoming communities, state law limits its ability to do so, Casper City Councilmember Kyle Gamroth said Tuesday. Gamroth, who is the City Council’s liaison to the Casper Housing Authority Board of Directors, said that that topic came up at the board’s meeting last week.
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

New Wyoming App Saves Gas

Let's say you have had to travel to a different Wyoming town to find a few things you need. What about events you would like to know about if you are looking for something to do this weekend?. It would probably help a lot if there was an app that...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Eating Wyoming: Lazy River Cantina

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When you are really, really hot and really relaxed, there’s nothing better than something equally cold and… a good taco! Let me tell you where you can get both. This week’s intrepid road trip takes us deep into the...
WYOMING STATE
rangerreview.com

Gianforte let down Montana by keeping secrets

On the same day that the fiftieth anniversary of the Montana Constitution was being celebrated in the Chambers of the Montana House of Representatives as producing the most open government of all the 50 states, it was revealed that the Governor of Montana was keeping a secret from the public: his location. He was, his office said, on a previously undisclosed “longscheduled personal trip” the location and timing of which were also undisclosed for “security reasons”. The deception was discovered because inconveniently, and simultaneously with the Governor’s “long-scheduled personal trip” the Yellowstone River decided to take leave of her banks and created some of the worst flooding in Montana’s history, requiring action on the Governor’s part. The Governor promptly declared a disaster emergency, but it was noticed that it was signed by the Lieutenant-Governor who has authority only when the governor delegates it. It then came to light that the Governor was not in Montana but in Italy, presumably on vacation.
MONTANA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Human Poop Becoming A Big Problem In Wyoming Outdoors

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Yes, bears shit in the woods, but you shouldn’t – probably. The coronavirus pandemic gets a bad rap, a virus that caused more than 6 million deaths will do that, but when people got tired of twiddling their thumbs during quarantine, they returned to the great outdoors en masse.
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Thomasita Rose Fawn Thayer

There will be a funeral service for Thomasita Rose Fawn Thayer at 10:00 AM on June 28, 2022 at the Rocky Mountain Hall located at 19 N Fork Rd, Fort Washakie, WY 82514. An all night wake will begin at 5:00 PM June 27, 2022 at the family home located at 17825 Hwy 287, Fort Washakie, WY 82514. Burial will be at the St. Michael Mission cemetery in Ethete.
FORT WASHAKIE, WY

