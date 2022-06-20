Forza Motorsport Will Rewrite The Racing Sim Rulebook In 4K

Alfa Romeo is one of the most well-known Italian car brands of all time and holds a special place in the hearts of gear heads across the globe. As they say, you're not a true car guy if you haven't owned at least one Alfa. This year, the manufacturer is celebrating its 112th anniversary on June 24, and is planning for a truly global celebration. The Arese Museum, home to some of the most iconic Alfa Romeo cars ever made, is hosting a weekend of special events, and on Sunday, 26 June, the Alfa Romeo Giulia's 60th birthday will also be celebrated. Born four years before the start of World War One, Alfa Romeo has seen its fair share of ups and downs, and after 112 years on the scene, the brand is preparing to return to its sporting roots.

CARS ・ 15 HOURS AGO