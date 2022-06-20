ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Forza Motorsport Will Rewrite The Racing Sim Rulebook In 4K

By Jarryd Neves
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Keen gamers and car fanatics will delight in Turn 10's latest announcement - the imminent arrival of an all-new Forza Motorsport. Following the discontinuation of the seventh installment of the series, fans have been patiently waiting for the replacement. Judging by the gameplay demo, it'll be worth the wait....

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Bentley Speed Six Revived As Legendary Continuation Series

A couple of months ago, Bentley announced that it would be bringing some very special models to the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Among them, the iconic Speed Six. What we didn't know at the time was that this was something of a teaser. See, towards the end of 2020, Bentley completed the construction of a continuation model based on the pre-war 4½ liter Blower of 1929, and that car was such a resounding success that the Crewe-based automaker decided to start another continuation project. As you can guess, the focus this time will be on the Speed Six and just like the Blower Continuation Series, just 12 new Speed Six recreations will be built.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Porsche 963 Hypercar Is Ready To Decimate Ferrari And Lamborghini

The Porsche 911 is a legend on the road but the Zuffenhausen-based carmaker also has an impressive history in endurance racing. Littered with iconic racers like the Porsche 919 Evo that set a Nurburgring record a few years ago, and the 935 that is worth seven figures whenever one goes up for sale, Porsche is now adding to this lineage at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed. The Porsche Penske Motorsport team has been hard at work preparing two Porsche 963 hybrid LMDh-spec prototypes and now we finally get to see them. Starting next year, these racers are set to enter the FIA World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

McLaren Unveils The Super Cool Artura GT4

The McLaren Artura is finally entering production and can be enjoyed on the road. But what if you don't like the idea of driving a supercar on the road, with all these speed limits and speed bumps? If you have the money, GT4 racing is a great avenue. We've seen BMW reveal its GT4 racer this month, and Lotus showed off its racecar last month, but now it's time for McLaren to reveal the car that was caught testing back in March. This is the Artura GT4, and ahead of its public debut at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, McLaren has allowed its new toy for the rich to see the sun.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Angry Ford Dealers Want To Stop F-150 Lightning Flippers

Ford is doing its best to prevent dealer markups for the new F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, but a quick glance browse through the classifieds reveals that the Blue Oval's efforts are not effective. Dealerships are still asking outrageous markups on the Lightning EV truck, pushing prices above the six-figure mark despite the top Platinum trim topping out at $90,874. In fact, there has already been an F-150 Lightning Lariat (MSRP of $79,269) on a popular auction website that sold for over $100,000.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forza Motorsport#Sim#Spa#Video Game
CarBuzz.com

The Only White Ferrari Enzo In The World Needs A New Home

This Ferrari Enzo is wearing real, factory paint and no we can't believe it actually exists. With a white Ferrari Enzo, you could live out all of your 1980s Miami Vice fantasies with a more modern piece of technology. Only this V12 mid-engine Enzo isn't from the 80s, but with an analog 6.0-liter V12 from the early 2000s, it's closer to that decade than to the twin-turbo hybrid Ferrari SF90 tech of today. Yes, you're that old.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

A 4000-HP Gang Of Bugatti Hypercars Attack Goodwood

At the annual Goodwood Festival of Speed, it is difficult to attract any attention there. Not because you didn't bring the heat but because there are always cars on display that are far more impressive. Case in point, a Bugatti Chiron itself might not turn any heads there, but haul out more Molsheim top speed legends in the same livery and Bugatti created a 4000 horsepower gang to bully all the fancy-lad cars there.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Porsche's New Storage Solution Is For Hiding Something Special

Porsche has patented a new storage cubby design for sports cars in a secret area, perfect for storing valuables. The filing, discovered by CarBuzz, with the DPMA (German Patent and Trade Mark Office) showcases a compartment hidden within the car's shell and accessible via the door frame. According to the patent filing, there will be at least a partial covering to reduce or prevent water ingress into the security compartment. Ingress into the chamber is stopped from both sides via the shell. Once the car's door is locked, the opening in the door sill is fully sealed.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch The World's Fastest Production Trucks Go Drag Racing

Earlier this year, we saw the monstrous Ram TRX dethroned by the silent killer that is the Rivian R1T. Despite a mighty supercharged V8 and 702 horsepower, the all-American icon couldn't hold a candle to the 835-hp electric newcomer. The Rivian is one rapid truck, but will it be able to fend off a challenge from the latest electric truck, Ford's F-150 Lightning? Let's find out.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
South Africa
CarBuzz.com

Colorful McLaren Artura Aims To Shake Up Goodwood Establishment

Every so often, you'll hear a man sitting in a supercar saying he can't keep track of all the new 200 mph supercars out these days (hi, Jeremy Clarkson). If that is the case, one-off special editions of crazy supercars, or better yet, super rad art cars, can help make them stick out against the endless tide of million-dollar carbon-bodied machines. If anything, this striking McLaren Artura will do just that, and stick out like a fireworks explosion at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford's 2,000-HP Van Is Quicker Than A Bugatti Chiron

The Ford Transit Supervan is a long, old, and very crazy story. That's a whole other topic for another time. But here's the Cliffs Notes: Ford puts big engine in van, takes out heavy things, makes van go real fast. This is the newest van iteration, which Ford has just shown for the first time at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Transit Supervan's ancestral home.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ferrari Sets World Record For 75th Anniversary Celebration

If you were wondering why Ferrari is struggling to identify the cause of Charles Leclerc's engine problems, it's because the Italian manufacturer blew the budget on a light show. To be fair, it was a fantastic light show, and Ferrari has much to celebrate in this, its 75th-anniversary year. An...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Alfa Romeo Celebrates 112th Anniversary In Style

Alfa Romeo is one of the most well-known Italian car brands of all time and holds a special place in the hearts of gear heads across the globe. As they say, you're not a true car guy if you haven't owned at least one Alfa. This year, the manufacturer is celebrating its 112th anniversary on June 24, and is planning for a truly global celebration. The Arese Museum, home to some of the most iconic Alfa Romeo cars ever made, is hosting a weekend of special events, and on Sunday, 26 June, the Alfa Romeo Giulia's 60th birthday will also be celebrated. Born four years before the start of World War One, Alfa Romeo has seen its fair share of ups and downs, and after 112 years on the scene, the brand is preparing to return to its sporting roots.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Pagani Huayra R's 9,000-RPM V12 Sounds Incredible Tearing Up Monza

Ferraris and Lamborghinis are considered exotic supercars, but we all know there are rarer breeds still. Pagani Automobili is one of the most exotic of them all, and builds cars that go beyond the definition of beauty, style and aggression. Many will remember the Zonda, and everyone is getting excited about the brand's new supercar which, according to reports, should show its face in September of 2022. In the meantime, there's one Pagani that continues to steal the show: the Huayra R, and in this video we get to see one shredding Monza racetrack to bits. This is what it's all about folks.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW XM Spied With BMW's Most Offensive Grilles Yet

The BMW XM will, without a doubt, be the brand's most controversial vehicle ever. It couldn't ruffle more feathers if it tried, and although it will be toned down somewhat from the Concept XM shown to the world last year, it will still be an ungainly machine that does not deserve to be BMW M's halo car. How do we know it will be ungainly? Well, we recently saw the non-M version (we're confused too) struggle around the Nurburgring, and based on the reports of our spy photographers, the M model you see here is not performing much better.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Cybertruck Is Definitely-Maybe Coming Next Year For Real, Possibly

It almost seems cruel to keep reporting on it, but the Tesla Cybertruck is the possibly most delayed vehicle we can remember. Originally shown in late 2019, the electric truck was first slated to arrive in 2021 before being delayed until 2022. Tesla then scrapped the 2022 estimate, removing all pricing information from its reservation site. There have been several Cybertruck sightings since then with the design looking a bit more production-ready, but Tesla has been pretty quiet regarding any exact production timing.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX Just Smashed Its Own EV Range Record

The range of an electric vehicle is a huge concern for a lot of buyers. It's the whole reason we did a road trip in a Mercedes EQS, proving that for some EV cars, range anxiety is in the rearview mirror. Mercedes proved that point again with its Vision EQXX Concept. Previously, it set a new efficiency record by driving from Stuttgart, Germany to Cassis, France, covering a distance of 621 miles. Now, the Vision EQXX has beaten that target in a big way, going from Stuttgart all the way across the English Channel to Silverstone, UK. The route itself covered 747 miles of real-world conditions, with several unplanned diversions. In all, the Vision EQXX managed a staggering 8.3kWh/62 miles, or 62.13 mi/kWh in good ol' 'Murica units. That's a staggering 406.1 MPGe. The EQS Sedan can't do that.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Why Didn't The Ford Maverick Get The Infotainment It Deserved?

Remember the Ford 427 Concept? Revealed in 2003, the sinister-looking luxury sedan astonished onlookers with its menacing demeanor and imposing style. Even more exciting was the powertrain; a massive 7.0-liter V10 sending power to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. Sadly, it was never meant to be and...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Very Gay Raptor Ready For Goodwood Action

Just under a year ago, Ford created the 'Very Gay Raptor' in response to a comment made about the Ford Ranger Raptor's Performance Blue color. In essence, that car was designed to make the loudest and most homophobic of Ford's critics uncomfortable while showing support for the LGBTQ+ community. Ford decided it should make one after a rendering of the truck went viral on Twitter, and here we are.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Bentleys With Turbos Ready For All Challengers

Forty years ago, Bentley's first-ever turbocharged model entered into production after debuting at the Geneva Motor Show. That car was the Mulsanne Turbo, and as Bentley puts it, the move "marked a turning point in the company's fortunes." Since that 1982 debut, there has been a huge number of turbo Bentleys, with turbocharged luxo-barges now making up the majority of the brand's lineup.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Hispano Suiza Carmen Is The Weirdest Supercar At Goodwood

If you're in the market for something large and ostentatious, look no further than the Rolls-Royce Phantom. It's opulence personified and, while Bentley and Mercedes-Maybach would like you to believe they can rival Goodwood's finest, it's simply not true - the Phantom is without peer. But this wasn't always the case. There was a time when Rolls-Royce had some stiff competition from the Spaniards.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

48K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy