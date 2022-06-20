ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Historic theater site trolley tour offered this summer

By Press Release
Klamath Falls News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - A trolley-ride tour of historic theater sites in downtown Klamath Falls will be offered on various dates through the summer. The tour program is co-sponsored by the Klamath County Museum and the Ross Ragland Theater. The cost is $15...

www.klamathfallsnews.org

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Train Mountain Railroad Museum

Many people of a certain age played with electric trains as children. Some of those children grew up to be adults who never let go of their love of trains. There’s a place in Oregon that’s a nirvana for hobby train nerds. And enthusiasts from around the world help contribute to it.
CHILOQUIN, OR
Herald and News

Kruise on in: Annual car event spins through Klamath Falls

Are you ready for classic cars and local culture? Then it’s time for the Kruise of Klamath. The annual Kruise began Thursday evening, kicking off a weekend of events. The festivities will be highlighted by Saturday’s all-day car show, called Show ‘n Shine, where participating vehicles will be parked along Main Street between 3rd and 11th streets, viewable by the public after 9:00 a.m. Food will be available from local vendors. Attendance on Saturday is free.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Falls News

Sentry Eagle ready for takeoff

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The Sentry Eagle open house returns tomorrow for the first time since 2017. This is without a doubt Klamath Falls’ premier must-do, can’t miss, free event of the year. The open house event takes off at 9:00 AM at Kingsley Field, Saturday, June 25.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Falls News

173rd Fighter Wing to host Sentry Eagle Open House this weekend

KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. - The 173rd Fighter Wing will host a Sentry Eagle Open House this Saturday, June 25 and admission is free. “We are excited to welcome our community on base to share our mission and these fantastic events,” said Col. Lee Bouma, 173rd Fighter Wing commander. “This is an active military base and we must keep safety and security in mind during this event; therefore, the public needs to understand that there are certain items that are not allowed on base.”
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Falls News

Sky Lakes doubles sign-on bonus for nurses to $20K

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Many Oregon healthcare systems were in the headlines recently following announcements that they were facing extraordinary financial hardships because of ongoing pandemic-related challenges. Some of the hospitals responded with reductions of their workforces. While Sky Lakes Medical Center is not immune to the forces that affected...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 6/23 –Olsrud Family Gives $12 Million To Asante Women’s And Children’s Hospital, Candlelight Vigil and Gofundme Campaign for 7-Year-Old Boy Who Drowned In Eagle Point

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Olsrud Family Gives $12 Million To Asante Women’s And Children’s Hospital. The Olsruds are Southern Oregon business owners and have actively...
EAGLE POINT, OR
Mount Shasta Herald

Yreka makes homeless encampments illegal in many public areas

The Yreka City Council passed an ordinance to prohibit camping in areas that would heighten fire risk, and is offering other “options” for the city’s unhoused population. Homeless camps will no longer be allowed in public parks, watersheds, sidewalks and other forms of “critical infrastructure” in an...
YREKA, CA
KDRV

I-5 closures in Medford set for next week

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Transportation (ODOT) says Interstate 5 will close overnights next week for resurfacing. ODOT says traffic will detour through Medford two nights late next week so Knife River Materials crews can safely pave the roadway between the Medford Viaduct and the Bear Creek Bridges near south Medford interchange.
MEDFORD, OR
#Theaters#Trolley#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Esquire#The Klamath County Museum#The Ross Ragland Theater#Pine Tree#The Esquire Theater
naturalresourcereport.com

Costs spike, fields go fallow in Klamath

Photo/Kathy Coatney: Modoc County farmer Lucky Ackley says extreme dry conditions in the Klamath Basin have impacted farmers and ranchers who this season had to make difficult choices, such as whether to fallow ground or sell herds, during a time of skyrocketing energy and other production costs. The Klamath Basin...
KLAMATH, CA
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust Southern Oregon, June 24

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 11000 block of East Antelope Rd. Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 2,864 illegal marijuana plants contained in ten (10) greenhouses, were seized. Also located and seized were 209 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale on the black market, eight (8) firearms, body armor and over $10,000.00 in US Currency. Two (2) individuals were detained, identified, and interviewed. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $66,000.00 in fines were levied on the property owner for violations of unapproved greenhouse structures, multiple unapproved electrical installations, unapproved marijuana production, prohibited camping within a marijuana grow site and solid waste. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Medford transient set to do 17 years for starting Pacific Pride fuel station fire

Medford, Ore. - The man found guilty for starting the devastating Pacific Pride fuel station fire in downtown Medford has been sentenced to 17 years. He was sentenced on Thursday. Following a trial, 49-year-old John Charles Salmons was found guilty last week of first degree arson and 6 counts of criminal mischief, along with a charge of recklessly endangering another person.
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

HOTTEST DAY OF THE YEAR SO FAR IN ROSEBURG AND MEDFORD, ON WEDNESDAY

Wednesday was the hottest day of the year so far for both Roseburg and Medford. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 88 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport and 92 degrees in Medford. Those were not record highs for the date. Temperatures are slated to drop...
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two women, from Bend and Northern California, were killed and three people were injured in a head-on collision of a pickup and SUV early Friday morning on U.S. Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls, Oregon State Police reported. The post Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

Man slams Medford for "red light trap"

Medford, Ore. — After getting a ticket, a Medford-based chiropractor plans to file a class-action lawsuit against the city for having a yellow light that lasts 3.5 seconds. The Oregon Department of Transportation's required minimum for such yellow lights is four seconds. From 2017 to 2020, the intersection at...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Candlelight vigil for 7-year-old boy

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – The community came together to hold a candlelight vigil Wednesday night to remember Aquila Reuben Harris, the 7-year-old boy who passed away after Saturday’s water rescue in Little Butte Creek. The vigil took place at the Butte Creek Mill, near where Harris was found...
EAGLE POINT, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 6/22 – Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford, Medford Law Agencies Participate In Active Shooter Training

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford. Betsy Johnson, the Independent candidate for governor of Oregon, visited Medford on Monday. She connected with...
MEDFORD, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 6/20 – Child Dies After Water Rescue In Eagle Point; Jury Finds Man Guilty Of Setting Pacific Pride Fire

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has released updated information that as of 8:55 p.m on 6/18., the 7-year-old child in Saturday’s Water rescue in Eagle Point has passed away.
EAGLE POINT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENTS CITED FOLLOWING DOG BITE INCIDENT

A pair of transients were cited following A dog bite incident near a transient camp on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 9:15 a.m. a 34-year old Klamath Falls man was visiting Roseburg for the first time to play at the disc golf course near Northwest Stewart Park Drive. The man was unfamiliar with the course layout and found himself walking on the lower road into the transient camps. A pit bull belonging to the female transient charged the victim and began biting him on the left calf.
ROSEBURG, OR

