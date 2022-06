On Wednesday afternoon, a man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in Bremerton. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at approximately 1 p.m. on Warren Avenue and Eighth Street. Shortly before the accident, a police officer and witnesses had seen a pair of motorcyclists speeding southbound on Warren Avenue. The officer turned around to start a traffic stop and found the crash scene.

BREMERTON, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO