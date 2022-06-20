ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week

By AAMER MADHANI and JOSH BOAK
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fiYOy_0gGUZYrI00
Biden President Joe Biden talks to the media after walking on the beach with his granddaughter Natalie Biden, left, and his daughter Ashley Biden, right, Monday, June 20, 2022 at Rehoboth Beach, Del. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (Manuel Balce Ceneta)

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that he will decide by the end of the week whether he would support a federal gasoline tax holiday, possibly saving U.S. consumers as much as 18.4 cents a gallon.

“Yes, I’m considering it,” Biden told reporters after taking a walk along the beach near his vacation home in Delaware. “I hope to have a decision based on the data — I’m looking for by the end of the week.”

The administration is increasingly looking for ways to spare the public from higher prices at the pump, which began to climb last year and surged after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Gas prices nationwide are averaging just under $5 a gallon, according to AAA.

Biden said members of his team were to meet this week with CEOs of the major oil companies to discuss rising prices. Biden lashed out at oil companies, saying they are making excessive profits when people are feeling the crunch of skyrocketing costs at the pump and inflation. But Biden said he would not be meeting the oil executives himself.

“I want an explanation for why they aren’t refining more oil,” Biden said.

The Biden administration has already released oil from the U.S. strategic reserve and increased ethanol blending for the summer, in additional to sending a letter last week to oil refiners urging them to increase their refining capacity. Yet those efforts have yet to reduce price pressures meaningfully, such that the administration is now considering a gas tax holiday. Taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel help to pay for highways.

The Penn Wharton Budget Model released estimates Wednesday showing that consumers saved at the pump because of gas tax holidays in Connecticut, Georgia and Maryland. The majority of the savings went to consumers, instead of service stations and others in the energy sector.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in a Sunday interview on CNN's “State of the Union” cautioned that “part of the challenge with the gas tax, of course, is that it funds the roads.”

But Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday noted “consumers are really hurting from higher gas prices" and remained open to a gas tax holiday.

"It’s been a substantial burden on American households and I think, while not perfect, it is something that should be under some consideration as a policy to address it,” Yellen said in Toronto at a joint press conference Monday with Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

A gas tax holiday would likely face an uphill climb for Congressional approval. Democrats hold a slim majority, and both Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have expressed skepticism in the past about such a move.

A White House official, insisting on anonymity to discuss the options on gas prices, said conversations are ongoing and Biden wants to explore all possibilities to lower prices.

Oil refiners say their ability to produce additional gas and diesel fuel is limited, meaning that prices could remain high unless demand starts to wane.

The American Petroleum Institute and American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers sent a joint letter to Biden on Wednesday that said refineries are operating near their maximum capacity already and nearly half of the capacity taken off line was due to the facilities converting to renewable fuel production.

“Today’s situation did not materialize overnight and will not be quickly solved,” the letter said. “To protect and foster U.S. energy security and refining capacity, we urge to you to take steps to encourage more domestic energy production," including new infrastructure and reducing regulatory burdens.

Strolling on the beach with his daughter Ashley, granddaughter Naomi, and his granddaughter’s fiancé, Biden stopped frequently to chat with beachgoers who were spending the Juneteenth federal holiday at the beach.

He took a moment to offer assurances about inflation — the consumer-price index increased to a nearly 40-year high of 8.6% in May from the same month a year ago — and growing warnings from economists that a recession may be around the corner.

“We’re going to get though this, guys,” Biden told one group of beachgoers.

Last week, the Federal Reserve stepped up its drive to tame inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — its largest increase in nearly three decades — and signaled more large rate increases to come.

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that in his estimation, “the dominant probability would be that by the end of next year we would be seeing a recession in the American economy.”

Biden said he spoke with Summers, who served as treasury secretary in the Clinton administration, on Monday morning.

“There’s nothing inevitable about a recession,” Biden said.

___

Boak reported from Baltimore. AP writer Rob Gillies contributed from Toronto.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Largest-ever Medicare premium hikes: Biden just handed a huge “gift to McConnell” ahead of midterms

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The Biden administration quietly announced last week that it will leave in place one of the largest-ever Medicare premium hikes for the remainder of 2022, despite federal health officials' decision to restrict coverage of the expensive and potentially ineffective Alzheimer's drug that drove the increase.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Three things Biden has done that increased gas prices

Average gas prices recently passed $5 per gallon nationwide, setting a new record. This is bad news for workers' budgets, and since it's happening under President Joe Biden’s watch, it's bad news for the Democratic Party’s electoral prospects. The White House has tried to deflect blame for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Jake Wells

Stimulus check coming soon to many people

photo of person holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Good news for most Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source)
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Connecticut State
State
Georgia State
NBC News

What will Biden do if Putin goes nuclear? Experts say a nuclear response is unlikely but not impossible

It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?. A half dozen current and former government officials briefed on the issue, and several outside experts, told NBC News there was no playbook and little agreement about how the U.S. would respond to a norm-shattering act of destruction that could obliterate a Ukrainian city, kill tens of thousands and send a cloud of nuclear fallout drifting over NATO countries in Western Europe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden first president to say Americans 'are wrong': Ari Fleischer

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer asserted that President Biden is the first president to say while in office that "the American people are wrong" Tuesday on "Hannity." FLEISCHER: It just shows how out of touch and out to lunch the Biden administration is when it comes to what's on the minds of the American people. Joe Biden's not the first president, Sean, who's been running in an economy or in a country where the overwhelming majority of the people think the country is on the wrong track, things are bad. But he's the first president to run by saying that the American people are wrong.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketRealist

3 States Are Issuing Stimulus Checks in June — All the Details

Many Americans are still hoping for a fourth stimulus check. The Biden administration is focused on combating inflation. Fortunately, help is still available for millions of Americans in need of financial assistance. Are we getting a stimulus check in June? You might get a relief check soon depending on where you live.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Chrystia Freeland
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Four states giving out checks worth up to $2,000 within weeks – do you qualify?

THOUSANDS of taxpayers are set to get up to $2,000 in a few states in the next several weeks. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s recently suggested sending $2,000 stimulus checks to some state residents because the Keystone State has $2.2 billion left in stimulus funds to spend and $4.9 billion in surplus tax revenue, GOBankingRates reports.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil Refining#Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: The Democrats should be forced to live with Kamala Harris

We do not want to deliver another depressing show, and we won't. But if you're looking at the country and thinking, "How do we measure the health of the United States?" there are pretty obvious ways to do it. The average life expectancy is one, the marriage rate, the effectiveness of the U.S. military, housing costs, the value of the U.S. dollar, health of the financial markets, the safety of our streets, etc. By every single one of those very basic measures, the Biden administration has failed and done so dramatically.
ELECTIONS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
84K+
Followers
110K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy