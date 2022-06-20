ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

South Carolina woman charged after dog found in a trash compactor

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YeR4v_0gGUZUKO00
South Carolina woman charged after dog found in a trash compactor (Horry County Police Department, Horry County Sheriff's Office)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman has been charged after a dog was found in a trash compactor on June 9.

In a news release, Horry County Police Department said a woman was charged after a dog was left in a trash compactor a few weeks ago, thanks to a tip from the community.

HCPD said Carolyn Zanghi, 61, was charged for intentionally and neglectfully abandoning the dog in a trash compactor at the Horry County Solid Waste Authority recycling center. HCPD said she was charged “under the Horry County ordinance for animal care and treatment.”

According to WBTW, the dog that was found in the compactor is with the Horry County Animal Care Center and she is not yet available for adoption. HCPD said the dog was unharmed.

According to Horry County’s Sheriff’s Office detention center booking records and WBTW, Zanghi was also arrested in May for a shoplifting charge.

No further information has been released, including a possible motive.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Alligator kills person in SC retention pond, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Police are investigating after an alligator killed a person Friday in a retention pond in a community near Myrtle Beach. Fire officials, police and officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources responded around 11:45 a.m. to a call for a water rescue in the area of Excalaber Court, according to the Horry County Police Department.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

Person killed in South Carolina alligator attack

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person has died following an alligator attack on Friday, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Horry County crews worked to rescue someone from the water following an alligator attack late Friday morning, according to officials. Crews responded at 11:54 a.m. to the area of Excalibur Court in […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina#Compactor#Shoplifting#Detention Center#Sheriff S Office#Cox Media Group
WBTW News13

Conway police searching for vehicle connected to gun case

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle of interest in a gun case. A black Chevrolet Suburban with the license plate number KIL 260 may have been involved in a case where a person pointed a gun at another person, according to police. The incident happened […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach police have 1 in custody following incident

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police have one person in custody after being on a scene for hours following a “disturbance” when officers were checking a property. Traffic was blocked on the 400 block of 27th Avenue North, as of about 2:20 p.m. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. The person was […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Police search for shoplifting suspect in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police need help to find a shoplifting suspect in Lake City. The Lake City Police Department said the suspect is connected to several shoplifting investigations. He is described as a Black male, about 25 to 35 years old, heavyset and 5' 8" to 5'...
LAKE CITY, SC
WBTW News13

HCPD: Woman last seen 2 weeks ago found

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman missing for two weeks has been found, Horry County police said. HCPD did not release any additional information about Charli Tiffany Nichole Murphy, 33, who they said was known to often be in the Conway area.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 arrested in connection to Effingham shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting earlier this month in Effingham, according to authorities. Deshawn Aron Williams and Rasheem Devon Godbolt, both 24 and from Florence, have been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Williams is also charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling and […]
EFFINGHAM, SC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
157K+
Followers
112K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy