Baltimore Police identify 8 people killed in 6 days

By Chris Berinato
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the identity of 8 people killed in the city since Tuesday. 50-year-old Dwaine Edwards was killed on June 14, 2022, in the 1300...

Comments / 21

Einstein Albert
4d ago

The annual average is about one murder a day so this is just a bit above average. It really isn’t newsworthy. Just another weekend in Baltimorgue.

Levi Miller
4d ago

This city....is shameful. They have speed cameras on every other street in the city; more people die from gunshots than speeding cars. Dam politicians with their own ambitious.

Ramon Bass
4d ago

There were 3 people killed on 6/18. They have 2 people listed but unfortunately their was a lady killed as well.

Daily Voice

Maryland Motel Murder Nets 2 Arrests: Police

Two men have been arrested after a motel killing in Rockville, authorities say. Micah Clemons, 32, and Sergey Danshin, 34, knocked on the door of Javier Gonzalez-Mena's room to lure him outside before they fatally shot him at the Red Roof Inn on the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road around 11:30 p.m., Thursday, June 23, according to Montgomery County Police.
Daily Voice

Baltimore Man Accused Of Headshot Killing Arrested: Police

A suspect who is accused of killing a man in Baltimore last week has been arrested, authorities say. Theodore Johnson, 40, was arrested Monday, June 20 after allegedly fatally shooting William Christian, 49, in the 3500 block of West Caton Avenue shortly after 8 p.m., Thursday, June 16, Baltimore Police say.
Daily Voice

Young Woman Killed In Baltimore Crash: Police

A young woman died after crashing into a tree in Baltimore, authorities say. The single-vehicle collision that took the 22-year-old victim's life occurred around 12:45 p.m. on the 6100 block of Hillen Road, according to Baltimore Police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and her identity was not...
Daily Voice

Police ID Baltimore Gunman Who They Say Shot Man In Neck

Detectives have released images of the suspect they believe shot a man in the neck last March, authorities say. Dionte Johnson, 24, is suspected of shooting the unknown victim on the 2300 block of East Biddle Street shortly after 4:30 p.m., Sunday, March 27, according to Baltimore Police. Detectives believe...
CBS Baltimore

Burned Body Of 18-Year-Old Man Found Near Train Tracks In Baltimore’s Morrell Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police found the burned body of a young man near the train tracks that slide past Baltimore’s Morrell Park neighborhood Wednesday and determined Thursday that he had been murdered, according to authorities. Someone notified the police that the man was lying near the railroad tracks around 7:22 p.m. on Wednesday, authorities said. Officers who investigated the report found a severely burned person, police said. Medical personnel who responded to the site declared the person dead, according to authorities. The man’s remains were taken to the Office of the State Chief Medical Examiner, which is where he underwent an autopsy, police said. On Thursday, the Office of the State Chief Medical Examiner staff notified homicide detectives that the man died because he had been shot in the head. He was identified as 18-year-old Jeremiah Williamson, police said.
Wbaltv.com

BPD: 18-year-old man found fatally shot, burned in Morrell Park

The death of an 18-year-old man was ruled a homicide after his body was found severely burned in Morrell Park, Baltimore police said. City police said officers were called just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 2500 block of Georgetown Road, where they found a man severely burned near railroad tracks. Medics arrived and pronounced the man dead, police said.
NottinghamMD.com

Drug dealer sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with fatal Joppa overdose

BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore drug dealer has been sentenced to prison in connection with a fatal overdose in Joppa. U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander sentenced Aaron Arthur Fields (A.K.A. “Handz”), 33, of Baltimore, to 10 years in federal prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for distribution of controlled substances, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession with intent … Continue reading "Drug dealer sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with fatal Joppa overdose" The post Drug dealer sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with fatal Joppa overdose appeared first on Nottingham MD.
