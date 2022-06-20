ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Sailor falls overboard, dies during Newport Bermuda Race

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — The captain of a sailing vessel participating in the 52nd Newport Bermuda Race fell overboard and died, race organizers said.

Colin Golder, of New Providence, New Jersey, was steering the 42-foot (12.8-meter) yacht Morgan of Marietta on Sunday in strong winds, roughly 325 miles from Bermuda when he fell overboard, the Bermuda Race Organizing Committee said in a statement.

“After extended effort, Mr. Golder’s body was recovered by the vessel’s crew, and the vessel is returning to the mainland,” the statement said.

His family has been informed.

“The Bermuda Race Organizing Committee, the Cruising Club of America, and the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club wish to express sincere condolences to the family and crew of Mr. Golder,” the statement said.

Nearly 200 vessels started the 635-mile (1022-kilometer) biennial race from Newport, Rhode Island on Friday. The 2020 race was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
City
Newport, NJ
City
New Providence, NJ
State
Rhode Island State
Newport, RI
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bermuda#Overboard#Sailor#Morgan Of Marietta
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

957K+
Followers
463K+
Post
434M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy