Centre County remains at the low community level for COVID-19 for the third consecutive week, according the weekly Centers for Disease Control update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask if symptomatic, if an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 or has been exposed to someone who has, and when on public transportation, but does not recommend universal indoor masking in public places.

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO