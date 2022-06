I turned 40 this week. I have spent the vast majority of my life living in Lansing, and I pride myself on being a townie who went to camp as a child at the Fenner Nature Center and the Turner-Dodge House, whose first job was at the Moores Park Pool, who remembers that first season of the Lugnuts (and the confusion my preteen self had over the name — what’s a lugnut?). But this month’s eating assignment goes to show that even longtime Lanstronauts can learn a thing or two about this community — and find a new favorite breakfast in the meantime.

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO