ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

South Carolina woman charged after dog found in a trash compactor

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3izAAh_0gGUYRiQ00
South Carolina woman charged after dog found in a trash compactor (Horry County Police Department, Horry County Sheriff's Office)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman has been charged after a dog was found in a trash compactor on June 9.

In a news release, Horry County Police Department said a woman was charged after a dog was left in a trash compactor a few weeks ago, thanks to a tip from the community.

HCPD said Carolyn Zanghi, 61, was charged for intentionally and neglectfully abandoning the dog in a trash compactor at the Horry County Solid Waste Authority recycling center. HCPD said she was charged “under the Horry County ordinance for animal care and treatment.”

According to WBTW, the dog that was found in the compactor is with the Horry County Animal Care Center and she is not yet available for adoption. HCPD said the dog was unharmed.

According to Horry County’s Sheriff’s Office detention center booking records and WBTW, Zanghi was also arrested in May for a shoplifting charge.

No further information has been released, including a possible motive.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Alligator kills person in SC retention pond, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Police are investigating after an alligator killed a person Friday in a retention pond in a community near Myrtle Beach. Fire officials, police and officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources responded around 11:45 a.m. to a call for a water rescue in the area of Excalaber Court, according to the Horry County Police Department.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach police have 1 in custody following incident

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police have one person in custody after being on a scene for hours following a “disturbance” when officers were checking a property. Traffic was blocked on the 400 block of 27th Avenue North, as of about 2:20 p.m. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. The person was […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
wfxb.com

Missing Horry County Woman Found

Horry County Police Officers have located a woman that had been missing for nearly two weeks. 33 year old Charli Murphy has been found. as of right now, the Horry County Police Department has not released details on her discovery.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compactor#Shoplifting#Detention Center#Sheriff S Office#Cox Media Group
WECT

Two killed in car crash near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were killed in a car accident on U.S. 74/76 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge on Tuesday night at around 9:11 p.m. According to New Hanover/Brunswick County Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was driving eastbound when it collided with a car traveling west in the eastbound lanes. The driver of the pickup was 25-year-old Brandon Perry from Leland, and the car was driven by 20-year-old Mirella Elliott from Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, NC
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
84K+
Followers
110K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy