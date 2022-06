The following is a video and information published on the Clearlake Police Department’s Facebook page:. Last night, Sergeant Ramirez came to the aid of a local skunk in need of some assistance. You see, the critter came across a bait box and based on the investigation, it seems this poof of black and white fur became curious as to what treasure was hidden deep inside. In pursuit of potential good eats, the skunk stuck its head a bit too far and became stuck, dragging the box around and unable to remove it’s newfound plastic regalia.

CLEARLAKE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO