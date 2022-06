Reykjavik is the capital of Iceland, known for its beautiful natural landscapes that include stunning blue waters and fiery volcanoes. It’s also one of the best places to visit for its lively art and music scene. Tourists from all over the world travel to the capital city, lending to its growing tourism industry. As a result, there are plenty of fun and interesting things to see and do while there.

