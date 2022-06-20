6 injured when car hits pedestrians in New York City

NEW YORK CITY — Six people were injured Monday when a taxi hit a bicyclist before veering onto a sidewalk and hitting pedestrians in Manhattan, police said.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Broadway near West 29th Street, according to officials.

Update 3:50 p.m. EDT June 20: Authorities said the incident started when a taxicab and a bicycle collided while the cab was making a left-hand turn onto Broadway. Initial reports had indicated the crash began with a collision between the cab and an SUV.

“Right now, it appears to be an accident,” New York Police Deputy Chief John Chell said at a news conference. He added that the crash remained under investigation Monday afternoon.

Chell said that after the crash, the cab appeared to slow down before mounting a sidewalk and picking up speed. It hit two women, pressing them against a wall, he said.

“As this occurs, a remarkable scene took place,” the deputy chief said. “About 15 to 20 New Yorkers attempted to pick this cab off these women.”

Six people were taken to hospitals after the crash, including the cab driver. Three people were in critical condition and three people had injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, Chell said.

Original report: Authorities asked people to use alternate routes as fire officials worked to clear the scene.

Authorities told WABC-TV that a cab hit an SUV on Broadway before the taxi hopped a curb, striking at least four pedestrians in the Flatiron District. The cab then struck a building, the news station reported.

Officials with the New York City Fire Department told WNYW that three people were transported to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition following the crash. A fourth person had injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, WABC reported.

The driver stayed on the scene, according to WNBC. Police believe a medical issue might have caused the crash, WNYW reported.

Authorities continue to investigate.

©2022 Cox Media Group