Port Canaveral, FL

The Disney Wish Arrived At Port Canaveral This Morning

By Kambrea Pratt
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s official. We finally got one of the new ships planned for the Disney Cruise Line. The Disney Wish docked in it’s new “home” at Port Canaveral this morning according to the Orlando Sentinel. “The first new ship in the Disney fleet in more than...

Related
The Independent

Passengers scream as world’s longest cruise ship crashes into Jamaican pier

Passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s The Harmony of the Seas could be heard screaming as the 1,188-foot ship crashed into a pier in Jamaica.The incident happened on Thursday when the cruise liner docked at Falmouth, a busy port on the country’s northern shore, at about 7am.Several bits of port infrastructure were damaged in the collision, including a pier structure which was crushed by the 227,000 tonne vessel. An investigation is underway. Passengers could be heard screaming as the ship drifted towards the port and crashed into a pier, where it was trying to dock.“Oh my God”, one woman could be heard...
ACCIDENTS
The Penny Hoarder

Are Cruise Drink Packages Worth It?

After a rough couple of years, the cruise industry is on the rebound in 2022. Boats are almost at full capacity and cruise passengers are flying to ports across the country to travel to the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, scenic inland rivers and more. But one question remains before you board...
DRINKS
Daily Mail

Cruise passengers 'report nausea and vomiting from chemical fumes' on board Carnival Magic ship as US Coast Guard prepares to board vessel in Virginia after Bahamas voyage

The Coast Guard are investigating a chemical smell reportedly causing illnesses among passengers on board a cruise ship in Virginia on Wednesday night. Passengers of the cruise ship Carnival Magic were said to be vomiting and feeling nauseous after they reported chemical fumes aboard the vessel. Members of the Coast...
VIRGINIA STATE
cruisefever.net

Cruise Lines Applaud CDC’s Newest Announcement

Cruise lines are applauding the latest announcement from the CDC that testing will no longer be required for travelers flying into the U.S. Beginning this Sunday, travelers who are flying back into the U.S. after a cruise (or a trip for any reason) will no longer have to provide a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their international flight home.
INDUSTRY
Evie M.

Be wary eating at this adorable and tasty Kissimmee, Florida Cafe

Not food from the cafe. Stock photo.Edward Franklin on Unsplash. Florida is amazing state with so many one-of-a-kind things to do and see. After living here for a year, it's clear to me why it's one of the top tourist destinations in the world and why so many flock to visit yearly. The food in Florida is also a huge part of the allure. As a California native who's traveled the world, I thought I knew good food, but Florida has some of the best.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WDW News Today

Universal Orlando Resort Announces Passholder Appreciation Days Beginning August 15

Universal Orlando Resort has announced another round of Passholder Appreciation Days beginning August 15. Passholder Appreciation Days will run through September 30. During this time, Passholders will have access to extra perks, discounts, and exclusive opportunities. Details have yet to be announced but last summer, we enjoyed special food and drinks, and collected exclusive merchandise.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

New Hogwarts Dress and Sweatpants Debut at Universal Orlando Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Show your school spirit with this new Hogwarts dress and sweatpants, now available at Universal Orlando Resort. We found them in the Universal Studios Store at CityWalk. Hogwarts Dress – $65. The sleeveless dress is dark...
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Surprising Move

The cruise industry is almost back to normal. Well, give or take having to get a negative covid test before boarding a cruise, a safety procedure that some people find necessary and some find stress inducing. Last month, the three big players in the cruise industry, Carnival Cruise (CCL) -...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

The Crisis At Disney: Part 1, Bob Chapek's Blunder Road

This is part one of a four-part series, "The Crisis at Disney." Few corporations have generated a more profound impact on the public than the Walt Disney Co DIS. Successive generations have responded with positive emotions to the company’s entertainment, retail merchandise and travel and hospitality offerings. Indeed, the Disney brand has been less of a corporate entity and more a beloved family member to millions around the world.
BUSINESS
Travel + Leisure

14 Romantic Getaways in Florida — From a Private Island to Historic Hotels

If it's high time for a relaxing retreat with your one and only, few domestic destinations can beat the romance of beautiful Florida. Whether you want to hide away on a private island, head to a resort with lots of activities and opportunities to reconnect, or unplug entirely over a candlelit dinner for two, these romantic getaways in Florida have just the spark you're looking for.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Takes a Bold Step to Expand its Fleet

The cruise industry has bounced back from covid-19, and now it's making up for lost time. In May, Carnival Cruise (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report became the first company to get its entire full fleet back onto the water following the departure of Carnival Splendor from the Port of Seattle, and the other two major companies, Norwegian (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report and Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, have followed suit.
ECONOMY
Red Tricycle New York

Amelia Island: The Florida Family Vacation Spot You Don’t Know About — But Should

Lots of people hear “Florida vacation” and think of one thing: a certain mouse. We love the guy, and his home of Orlando (evidence here), but there’s a different kind of family vacation awaiting you on Amelia Island, a 13-mile-long strip of land off the coast of Jacksonville. Amelia Island offers a winning combination of seaside fun, natural beauty, southern charm and history. Plus: a healthy dash of pirate. Even better, it’s a destination that can flex to your family’s needs, whether you want to relax, explore nature, eat and drink well or live the really good life. (Of course, you can choose to do it all, which we highly recommend.) Need more vacay ideas? Check out our favorite family travel blogs, consider an unplugged vacation this year or maybe make it a family affair with the grandparents.
FLORIDA STATE
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line Creating New Concept With Two Ships From Sister Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line is teaming up with sister cruise line Costa Cruises to create a new concept on two cruise ships that will sail from North America starting in 2023. COSTA by Carnival will debut next year when Costa Venezia begins sailing from New York. A year later, Costa Firenze will head to Long Beach in the spring of 2024.
ECONOMY

