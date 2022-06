RJ Young is joined by Producer Kat for a special edition of “We Outchea!” to see who fans believe are the four best head coaches in college football history. RJ has Eddie Robinson from the Grambling State Tigers, Nick Saban from the LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide, Jimmie Johnson from the Miami Hurricanes, and Barry Switzer from the Oklahoma Sooners on his Mt. Rushmore of head coaches. Hear why fans believe Knute Rockne, Paul “Bear” Bryant, and others should be included as well.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO