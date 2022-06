I enjoy a meal with some tasty meat...steak and potatoes, chicken fried rice, ribs, you name it. But, I know that not everyone feels the same way I do. No matter how someone came to this decision, whether choosing to exclude meat and animal products to lead a leaner lifestyle, to not harm animals, or just to enjoy a meal without meat, some people choose not to eat meat. And I respect their choice. Heck, I've participated in quite a few "meatless Mondays" myself. That's why I put together the following list of vegan food options in Lansing.

LANSING, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO