Just when you think you are getting ahead in life financially, something kicks you in the you-know-what. I can't count the times that has happened to me. For example, your refrigerator isn't cooling as well as it had been, and it's getting to the point where it's not going to properly keep your foods cold or frozen. Or maybe that old stove finally cooked its last meal, or your washing machine has ceased to spin. Maybe your air conditioner isn't cooling down your home like it used to.

TIOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO