Kyrie, Nets at standstill, Lakers & Clippers show interest | FIRST THINGS FIRST

With things left unsettled between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets, there are a number of teams that are putting their name in the hat for a chance to trade for the star. The Los Angeles Lakers are considered the most likely to land Kyrie, and Ric Bucher joins First Things First to explain why accepting less money to play with LeBron James and an aging Lakers team would be the best decision for Kyrie.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO