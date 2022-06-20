ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Kyrie, Nets at standstill, Lakers & Clippers show interest | FIRST THINGS FIRST

FOX Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho could have predicted trouble would be brewing in Brooklyn between the Nets and...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Will Kyrie Irving opt-out of his Nets deal to join LeBron & Lakers? | UNDISPUTED

If Kyrie Irving declines his player option with the Brooklyn Nets, a LeBron James reunion could be likely. According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Lakers are the quote, “most significant threat” when it comes to signing Kyrie if he hits the open market. While he would end up taking significantly less by signing with LA, there is a 6-million-dollar taxpayer exemption he could sign to join the Lakers. Skip Bayless weighs in on the report.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Los Angeles, CA
New York City, NY
Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

Will Kyrie Irving ultimately return to Nets or leave elsewhere? | UNDISPUTED

The Kyrie Irving watch continues. The latest report from Adrian Wojnarowski is that Kyrie Irving has a wish list that includes the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers as destinations he would like to land at if he can’t get a new deal worked out with the Nets. Chris Broussard predicts how this will end for Kyrie and the Nets.
NBA
FOX Sports

Kyrie reveals 6-team wishlist if Nets decide to trade | FIRST THINGS FIRST

It seems Kyrie Irving has prepared a contingency plan should the contract talks with the Brooklyn Nets not go his way. If the NBA star has to leave Brooklyn, he's named 6 other teams he'd do a sign-and-trade with. These teams include the Los Angeles Lakers, The Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers. Nick Wright decides which teams are the best fit, and which of these teams are just wishful thinking.
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

Kyrie - Nets stalemate has Kevin Durant weighing options | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard isn't surprised that trade rumors would begin to swirl around Kevin Durant now that Kyrie Irving's future with the Brooklyn Nets is uncertain. But Broussard doesn't think KD's decision to stay with the Nets will be contingent upon what happens with Kyrie. Watch as he breaks down the situations in which KD would stay in Brooklyn if Kyrie gets traded.
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

Grizzlies confirm trade with 76ers netting Roddy, Green

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies announced Friday the final pieces of their draft night trade sending guard De'Anthony Melton to the Philadelphia 76ers for the draft rights to forward David Roddy and wing Danny Green. The 6-foot-6 Green has started 709 of 819 regular season games in...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
FOX Sports

Nuggets draft Kansas' Braun, acquire rights to UCLA's Watson

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets selected Kansas guard Christian Braun with the 21st pick of the NBA draft Thursday night. The 6-foot-6 Braun averaged 14.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Jayhawks last season. His 12 points and 12 rebounds helped Kansas beat North Carolina in the national championship game on April 4. He played the entire game.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Will Magic draft Jabari Smith following Chet Holmgren criticism? | UNDISPUTED

Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl did an interview yesterday ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft and had some harsh words for Chet Holmgren. While speaking of his own players, Pearl said Jabari Smith’s jumper was as pure as any player’s his size going back to Kevin Durant in college. The Auburn coach also compared Walker Kessler to Al Horford. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe compare the two top prospects.
ORLANDO, FL
WWD

Emmy-Winning Journalist Malika Andrews Trailblazes as First Woman to Host NBA Draft on ESPN

Click here to read the full article. Sports journalist Malika Andrews recently made history as the first woman to host the NBA Draft on ESPN on June 23 — and the landmark moment appropriately came on the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The Emmy-award-winning reporter, who in May won the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent, wore a mustard yellow suit with a tailored blazer and tapered trousers, which hit right above her ankles and featured a small front slit. Andrews paired the suit with a light blue blouse decorated with white polka dots trimmed in yellow. For footwear, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Lakers 'most significant threat' to acquire Kyrie Irving | FIRST THINGS FIRST

With things left unsettled between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets, there are a number of teams that are putting their name in the hat for a chance to trade for the star. The Los Angeles Lakers are considered the most likely to land Kyrie, and Ric Bucher joins First Things First to explain why accepting less money to play with LeBron James and an aging Lakers team would be the best decision for Kyrie.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standstill#Kyrie Nets#Lakers Clippers#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Los Angeles Clippers
FOX Sports

Ric Bucher: 'I'd take Chet Holmgren at No.2 in the NBA Draft' | THE HERD

Ric Bucher joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about the possibility of Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren going No.1 in the NBA Draft tonight. Bucher lays out that while Holmgren has a lot of promise, the pressure of being a No. 1 draft pick could rattle him, and so he'd be more inclined to take the 7-foot star at No. 2.
NBA
FOX Sports

2022 NBA Draft: Grades for all 30 first-round picks

The 2022 NBA Draft is underway at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and this year, the mystery starts at the very top with the Orlando Magic. Throughout the night, FOX Sports College Basketball Analyst John Fanta will be giving his immediate analysis and grade for each pick in the first round, so make sure to follow along.
ORLANDO, FL
FOX Sports

Blazers select Shaedon Sharpe with No. 7 pick in draft

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers selected Shaedon Sharpe with the seventh pick in the NBA draft on Thursday, taking a chance on a player who never suited up in college. Sharpe, 6-foot-6 wing from Canada, was a five-star recruit who committed to Kentucky but never played...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

It's Banchero to Orlando: Magic grab Duke standout at No. 1

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero has been insisting for weeks that he believes he’s the best prospect in the NBA draft. The Orlando Magic agree with him. The first pick in Thursday’s draft brought the first mild surprise, when the Magic chose the Duke forward with the No. 1 selection — after weeks of speculation that Auburn's Jabari Smith Jr. or Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren might be the ones atop Orlando’s list.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

NBA odds: Lines on Bradley Beal's next team, from Lakers to Celtics

Bradley Beal has informed the Washington Wizards that he will decline his $36M player option for the 2022 season and enter unrestricted free agency this summer. Expectedly, this news has NBA fans and bettors pondering which team the deep-shooting, three-time All-Star will wind up on next. The 6-foot-4 sharpshooter averaged...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Nets could lose out if Kyrie walks without trade deal | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright says the Brooklyn Nets are in danger of missing out on a trade deal if they let Kyrie Irving walk off the team in free agency, and to avoid that, the Nets should consider giving him the max deal. Chris Broussard can't get on board with that, however, and lays out why this would only be a reward for poor behavior. Watch as Broussard explains why he would absolutely let Kyrie walk for nothing.
NBA
FOX Sports

Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: Moses Malone ranks No. 12

Editor's Note: As part of a new series for his podcast, "What’s Wright with Nick Wright," FOX Sports commentator Nick Wright is ranking the 50 best NBA players of the last 50 years. The countdown continues today with player No. 12, Moses Malone. Moses Malone's career highlights:. 1983 Finals...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy