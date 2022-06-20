Kyrie, Nets at standstill, Lakers & Clippers show interest | FIRST THINGS FIRST

The NBA Finals do more than crown a champion. They also can transform how a player is perceived. This year no one did that, a sampling of rival scouts and executives revealed, more dramatically than the Golden State Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins. "Andrew Wiggins showed me a level of significance...
If Kyrie Irving declines his player option with the Brooklyn Nets, a LeBron James reunion could be likely. According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Lakers are the quote, “most significant threat” when it comes to signing Kyrie if he hits the open market. While he would end up taking significantly less by signing with LA, there is a 6-million-dollar taxpayer exemption he could sign to join the Lakers. Skip Bayless weighs in on the report.
According to Bleacher Report, Kyrie Irving is not expected to play for any team on a one-year deal or mid-level exception. That could limit Kyrie’s ultimate landing spot if he chooses to part ways with the Brooklyn Nets. Shannon Sharpe predicts where Kyrie will play next season.
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd after unveiling his way-to-early NBA Tiers on his own show First Things First. Colin Colin reacts to Nick's placement of four-time champions, the Golden State Warriors, and whether he agrees with the team that got ranked at the top spot.
The Kyrie Irving watch continues. The latest report from Adrian Wojnarowski is that Kyrie Irving has a wish list that includes the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers as destinations he would like to land at if he can’t get a new deal worked out with the Nets. Chris Broussard predicts how this will end for Kyrie and the Nets.
It seems Kyrie Irving has prepared a contingency plan should the contract talks with the Brooklyn Nets not go his way. If the NBA star has to leave Brooklyn, he's named 6 other teams he'd do a sign-and-trade with. These teams include the Los Angeles Lakers, The Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers. Nick Wright decides which teams are the best fit, and which of these teams are just wishful thinking.
Chris Broussard isn't surprised that trade rumors would begin to swirl around Kevin Durant now that Kyrie Irving's future with the Brooklyn Nets is uncertain. But Broussard doesn't think KD's decision to stay with the Nets will be contingent upon what happens with Kyrie. Watch as he breaks down the situations in which KD would stay in Brooklyn if Kyrie gets traded.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies announced Friday the final pieces of their draft night trade sending guard De'Anthony Melton to the Philadelphia 76ers for the draft rights to forward David Roddy and wing Danny Green. The 6-foot-6 Green has started 709 of 819 regular season games in...
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets selected Kansas guard Christian Braun with the 21st pick of the NBA draft Thursday night. The 6-foot-6 Braun averaged 14.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Jayhawks last season. His 12 points and 12 rebounds helped Kansas beat North Carolina in the national championship game on April 4. He played the entire game.
Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl did an interview yesterday ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft and had some harsh words for Chet Holmgren. While speaking of his own players, Pearl said Jabari Smith’s jumper was as pure as any player’s his size going back to Kevin Durant in college. The Auburn coach also compared Walker Kessler to Al Horford. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe compare the two top prospects.
Click here to read the full article. Sports journalist Malika Andrews recently made history as the first woman to host the NBA Draft on ESPN on June 23 — and the landmark moment appropriately came on the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
The Emmy-award-winning reporter, who in May won the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent, wore a mustard yellow suit with a tailored blazer and tapered trousers, which hit right above her ankles and featured a small front slit. Andrews paired the suit with a light blue blouse decorated with white polka dots trimmed in yellow. For footwear, the...
With things left unsettled between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets, there are a number of teams that are putting their name in the hat for a chance to trade for the star. The Los Angeles Lakers are considered the most likely to land Kyrie, and Ric Bucher joins First Things First to explain why accepting less money to play with LeBron James and an aging Lakers team would be the best decision for Kyrie.
Ric Bucher joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about the possibility of Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren going No.1 in the NBA Draft tonight. Bucher lays out that while Holmgren has a lot of promise, the pressure of being a No. 1 draft pick could rattle him, and so he'd be more inclined to take the 7-foot star at No. 2.
The 2022 NBA Draft is underway at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and this year, the mystery starts at the very top with the Orlando Magic. Throughout the night, FOX Sports College Basketball Analyst John Fanta will be giving his immediate analysis and grade for each pick in the first round, so make sure to follow along.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers selected Shaedon Sharpe with the seventh pick in the NBA draft on Thursday, taking a chance on a player who never suited up in college. Sharpe, 6-foot-6 wing from Canada, was a five-star recruit who committed to Kentucky but never played...
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero has been insisting for weeks that he believes he’s the best prospect in the NBA draft. The Orlando Magic agree with him. The first pick in Thursday’s draft brought the first mild surprise, when the Magic chose the Duke forward with the No. 1 selection — after weeks of speculation that Auburn's Jabari Smith Jr. or Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren might be the ones atop Orlando’s list.
Nick Wright previews the 2022 NBA Draft and discusses some of the top prospects, including Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero and Jaden Ivey. Nick also proposes potential Draft Day trades — perhaps a Russell Westbrook deal?
Bradley Beal has informed the Washington Wizards that he will decline his $36M player option for the 2022 season and enter unrestricted free agency this summer. Expectedly, this news has NBA fans and bettors pondering which team the deep-shooting, three-time All-Star will wind up on next. The 6-foot-4 sharpshooter averaged...
Nick Wright says the Brooklyn Nets are in danger of missing out on a trade deal if they let Kyrie Irving walk off the team in free agency, and to avoid that, the Nets should consider giving him the max deal. Chris Broussard can't get on board with that, however, and lays out why this would only be a reward for poor behavior. Watch as Broussard explains why he would absolutely let Kyrie walk for nothing.
Editor's Note: As part of a new series for his podcast, "What’s Wright with Nick Wright," FOX Sports commentator Nick Wright is ranking the 50 best NBA players of the last 50 years. The countdown continues today with player No. 12, Moses Malone. Moses Malone's career highlights:. 1983 Finals...
