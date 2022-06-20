ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FIRST ALERT: Round two of the heat wave arrives this week

By Robert Whitehurst
WMBF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another round of near-record warmth arrives through the week. Tuesday will be the coolest day this week but the humidity will be on the increase. We’ll start the morning off in the...

www.wmbfnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Lower humidity lingers through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Slightly cooler and less humid weather will continue through the weekend. A surge of slightly cooler and less humid weather will continue on Saturday with a northeast wind off the ocean. High temperatures will be held down into the middle 80s along the beaches with lower 90s well inland. The slightly lower humidity and nice breeze will make for a pleasant early summer day.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Turning less hot and humid through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Slightly cooler and less humid weather will arrive for Friday into the weekend. A stray shower or storm will be possible through the rest of the evening and overnight hours tonight, but most areas will likely remain dry. Temperatures tonight will drop into the lower 70s.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Hot again Thursday with a few afternoon storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Heat and humidity stick with us tomorrow afternoon, but late day rain chances will give us a more comfortable feel to the weekend. Some more humidity is going to return to the area Thursday. The humidity, along with a “cold” front will ultimately allow for a few thunderstorms late tomorrow afternoon. The front will also help bump our temperatures down heading into the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#First Alert#Heat Index#Weather
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Increasing chance of tropical development over the next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The tropical wave that we gave you the First Alert to this week continues to show an increasing chance of development over the next week. The National Hurricane Center mentioned the tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

It’s always sunny at Pink & Red Boutique in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re looking to spruce up your summer wardrobe, Pink & Red in Myrtle Beach is where it’s at!. They have so many new arrivals to make you look and feel your best. We loved checking out some of the new items, getting ready for the beach, learning about their new website, and so much more!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Salute from the Shore reveals flight schedule for 2022 event

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Plans are coming into focus for a popular July 4th celebration along the Grand Strand. Salute from the Shore announced its 2022 flight scheduled on Thursday. The annual event features flybys from military aircraft from past and present as they pass by the Grand Strand beaches on Independence Day.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Group of ducklings rescued from storm drain in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Some ducklings were rescued from a storm drain in Horry County early Friday. The Horry County Animal Care Center said the ducklings got stuck in a drain near the Walgreens across from Ocean Lakes Family Campground after being separated from their mother. A total of...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Best Places for Hush Puppies in the Grand Strand

Hush puppies are a way of life for locals and visitors right here in the south, and everyone seems to have their favorite spot for these fried delicacies. These fried fritters are typically made with a cornmeal-based batter and fried until golden so that they’re crispy on the outside but chewy on the inside. Each basket comes out to your table hot off the fryer and often served with a variety of honey butters, regular butter and sometimes even jams. Whether you prefer the giant savory kind or the lightly fried bite-sized pieces, we’ve got them all. Here’s a sneak peek at just a few of the great restaurants around Myrtle Beach that dish out the best hush puppies along the Grand Strand!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wanderwisdom.com

5 Hotels and Motels to Avoid in Myrtle Beach, SC

Dani is a writer and actress who loves to learn and share tips and information to help others. She hails from South Carolina. Have you been searching for an affordable hotel or motel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina? You're not alone. The price of lodging in Myrtle Beach can be unbelievable, especially in the summertime. That can lead you to look for the best deals possible. However, as a Myrtle Beach local, I can honestly tell that you get what you pay for.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy