After Kenny Atkinson backed out of the job, the Charlotte Hornets decided to hire Steve Clifford to be their head coach once again. The Charlotte Hornets seemingly had their next head coach in Kenny Atkinson, an assistant coach on the Golden State Warriors. But after the Warriors won the NBA Finals, Atkinson backed out of the job and decided to return to Golden State. So what were the Hornets to do?

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO