Burlington teen fleeing traffic stop strikes officer

Winooski, VT — At around 2:15 am on Monday, the Winooski Police Department was notified of a burglary in progress. Officers responded to 110 Winooski Falls Way, where they attempted to stop the suspect who was in a motor vehicle. The suspect drove away from the scene, and while doing so, hit a police cruiser, injuring a police officer.

Police were able to apprehend the suspect, a 17-year-old male from Burlington. The suspect was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility for charges of Assault of a Protected Professional, Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation, Burglary, and Unlawful Mischief.

The injured officer was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment and was later released.

