LAKE NEBAGAMON — For 75 years, the Bridge family has been making its mark in downtown Lake Nebagamon. It started in 1947 when professional saxophone player Ed Bridge and his wife, Irene, bought what was then The Indianhead Tavern on South Lake Avenue. They changed the name to Bridge’s Indianhead Tavern and soon doubled the size of the establishment with an addition that included a basement.

LAKE NEBAGAMON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO