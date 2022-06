BOGUE — The Town of Bogue may soon have a fire prevention and protection ordinance that is being proposed for four western county towns by the Western Carteret Fire & EMS. However, Bogue Mayor Bobby O’Chat said Monday he has a little heartburn over a section of the proposed ordinance that requires permits in order to burn vegetation, such as leaves and tree limbs, in yards.

BOGUE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO