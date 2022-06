Here’s what to know about Malerba’s extensive qualifications, affiliations, and background that got her to her title as U.S. treasurer. President Biden has officially appointed the next U.S. treasurer and the first Native American to enter the role. Mohegan Tribe Chief Marilynn “Lynn” Malerba has already broken down walls by becoming the first female chief in her tribe’s history. Now, Malerba will oversee the Treasury Department and its forthcoming Office of Tribal and Native Affairs in another first.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO