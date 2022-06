The crypto winter is coming -- or is it already here. This week, Bitcoin and Ether, the two most valuable crypto currencies, fell to new 18 month lows. On Wednesday, the overall global crypto market was down by nearly 27% over the past week. Meanwhile, one crypto exchange is feeling the brunt of the crypto sell-off, and is responding accordingly. Coinbase revealed on Tuesday it is laying off 18% of its workforce. So, what triggered this crash and is there any relief in sight for crypto holders. Anthony Georgiades, Co-Founder of Pastel Network and General Partner for Innovating Capital, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.

