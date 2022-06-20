ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

PhotoFest! Wyoming-Montana All-Star Basketball

By Frank Gambino
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Wyoming-Montana All-Star basketball series concluded on Saturday with Montana sweeping the series in boy's and girl's play. On Friday in Sheridan, the Wyoming...

State Qualifiers Getting Ready for National HS Rodeo in Gillette

The High School National Finals Rodeo will be July 17 through the 23rd at the Camplex in Gillette and the event is billed as the largest outdoor rodeo in the world with over 1600 contestants. Wyoming traditionally has fared well at this huge rodeo and has a defending national champion in Haiden Thompson of Yoder in the goat tying. The top 4 finishers in each state qualified for nationals so here's the list of the Wyoming qualifiers and their season point total.
GILLETTE, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

LIVE BLOG: Wyoming reacts to Roe v. Wade being overturned

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that made abortion legal in the United States. With Roe's fall, Wyoming is one of 13 states with a trigger bill set to end most abortions here. Here's the latest on what the decision means for Wyoming:
WYOMING STATE
Montana Talks

The King Stopped in Montana Only One Time. His Visit was Short.

Elvis was slightly before my time. He died when I was 3. My parent's generation obviously has a more significant connection to the King of Rock n' Roll than I. And while I wouldn't consider myself a passionate Presley fan, how can you not like Elvis? Blue Suede Shoes, Hound Dog, Viva Las Vegas, In the Ghetto... the list goes on. The guy was a hip-shaking hit machine and his music remains popular, 50 years later.
MONTANA STATE
oilcity.news

Casper’s Christopher Bobo bests himself, breaking Wyoming fishing record he set in 2021

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper angler has literally outdone himself, breaking a Wyoming fishing record he set in 2021, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said Thursday. Christopher Bobo, 34, caught a 19.5-inch longnose sucker out of the North Platte River in May, 1.5 inches longer than the longnose sucker he caught out of the same stretch of river in May 2021. The previous record to his 2021 catch was set in 1998, according to Game and Fish.
CASPER, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Fatal Accident in Western Wyoming

On June 19, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 506 on US 191 south of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 2:47 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover. A 2006 Nissan Altima was headed north on US 191. The driver of the Nissan could not maintain...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
rangerreview.com

Gianforte let down Montana by keeping secrets

On the same day that the fiftieth anniversary of the Montana Constitution was being celebrated in the Chambers of the Montana House of Representatives as producing the most open government of all the 50 states, it was revealed that the Governor of Montana was keeping a secret from the public: his location. He was, his office said, on a previously undisclosed “longscheduled personal trip” the location and timing of which were also undisclosed for “security reasons”. The deception was discovered because inconveniently, and simultaneously with the Governor’s “long-scheduled personal trip” the Yellowstone River decided to take leave of her banks and created some of the worst flooding in Montana’s history, requiring action on the Governor’s part. The Governor promptly declared a disaster emergency, but it was noticed that it was signed by the Lieutenant-Governor who has authority only when the governor delegates it. It then came to light that the Governor was not in Montana but in Italy, presumably on vacation.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

What is the Most Famous Brand That Started in Montana?

Unlike other states like California, Montana doesn't have a whole lot of nationwide companies that started here. Probably the biggest one is Kampgrounds of America (KOA) which is headquartered in Billings. But, what's the most recognizable, and the one that best represents Big Sky Country? One man may have a good answer to that question.
BILLINGS, MT
96.3 The Blaze

One Montana Town Makes a List of Coolest Small Cities in America

I feel like the authors of articles like this never get the credit they deserve for writing something that a bunch of people really enjoyed reading. Instead, they probably only hear from those that want to complain about their city not making the list. I suppose we can all make an argument about what makes the place we live so unique. And we can probably make some valid points about Missoula having the qualifications to make this specific list. But only one place in Montana gets the honors of being named to Thrillist's list of the 16 Coolest Small Cities in America.
BOZEMAN, MT
cowboystatedaily.com

Eating Wyoming: Lazy River Cantina

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When you are really, really hot and really relaxed, there’s nothing better than something equally cold and… a good taco! Let me tell you where you can get both. This week’s intrepid road trip takes us deep into the...
WYOMING STATE
