San Jose police this morning shot and wounded a murder suspect barricaded in an Edendale residence. The shootout in the 100 block of Bendorf Drive in San Jose followed a 9-mile chase from the scene of Tuesday evening killing in East San Jose. During the chase, and at the scene of the barricade, police said the suspect shot at officers, who returned fire.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO