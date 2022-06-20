Did Kansas City Chiefs get everything accomplished before training camp starts? Podcast

It’s vacation time for the Chiefs. What amounts to an offseason, five weeks between the end of organized team activities and the beginning of training camp, has arrived. The Chiefs wrapped up their practices in Kansas City last week.

On today’s SportsBeat KC podcast, beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell wrap up the workouts and break down what some Chiefs veterans like Chris Jones and Juan Thornhill had to say last week. Did the Chiefs check all the OTA boxes?

After a break, Patrick Mahomes fields questions about the Tyreek Hill podcast and other topics.

Also covered: The signings of players like Jerrick McKinnon and Chris Lammons, the World Cup’s impact on Arrowhead Stadium, training camp information and more.

Story links:

Why Kansas City’s World Cup 2026 host duty could hasten end of Arrowhead as we know it

‘I’m a little surprised.’ Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes responds to Tyreek Hill podcast