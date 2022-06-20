ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Monkeypox Case Confirmed In NJ

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13tFes_0gGUTIco00
Monkeypox Photo Credit: CDC

New Jersey has its first case of Monkeypox, health officials confirmed.

The case was detected in Jersey City and announced Monday, June 20 by city officials on Twitter.

"Our health officials are working closely with the CDC," the tweet reads. "In an effort to keep you informed and updated, we will post any further information here as needed."

Several clusters of monkeypox have been reported starting in May 2022 in several countries that don't normally report monkeypox, including in the US.

Several individuals associated with these clusters self-identify as men who have sex with men, but monkeypox can spread from direct contact with any infected individual, the CDC said.

There is no specific treatment for monkeypox virus infection, although antivirals developed for use in patients with smallpox may prove beneficial, officials noted, adding that the World Health Organization (WHO).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Inmate With Last Name 'Smothers' Kills Another Prisoner In Prince George's County

A Prince George's County inmate with a peculiarly coincidental last name has been charged for the killing of another inmate this week, authorities said. Brandon Smothers, 26, fatally stabbed Domonique Thurston, 27, at the Prince George's County Department of Corrections on Dille Drive around 12:45 p.m., Monday, June 20, according to Prince George's County Police. Smothers had apparently been incarcerated for the 2021 murder of a Washington DC man.
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
Jersey City, NJ
Health
Daily Voice

Baltimore Ravens Player Jaylon Ferguson Dead At 26

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died Tuesday night at the age of 26, reports NBC News. The Ravens did not disclose details surrounding Ferguson's death, the outlet reports. Ferguson was preparing for his fourth season with the Baltimore Ravens after being drafted in 2019. This is a developing story,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

DC Man Killed Day After Birthday In Maryland Shooting

Detectives are offering a massive reward in information related to the killing of a young man less than 24 hours after his 21st birthday, authorities say. Deonte Kamari-James Day, who had just turned 21 the day prior, was found shot on the 3800 block of Regency Parkway around 5:25 p.m., Monday, June 20, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox Virus#Cdc#Monkeypox Case Confirmed
Daily Voice

Man Found Dead In Suburban Philly Park Was Suspected Suicide, Police Say

Suicide was suspected in the death of a man found in a park in the Philadelphia suburbs just before Father's Day weekend, authorities said. The grueling discovery was made around 7:45 a.m. Friday, June 17, when a resident walking along a trail in Whitpain Township's Wentz Run Park noticed a man, later identified as Donte Jones, leaning against a piece of playground equipment, local police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Voice

Baltimore Man Accused Of Headshot Killing Arrested: Police

A suspect who is accused of killing a man in Baltimore last week has been arrested, authorities say. Theodore Johnson, 40, was arrested Monday, June 20 after allegedly fatally shooting William Christian, 49, in the 3500 block of West Caton Avenue shortly after 8 p.m., Thursday, June 16, Baltimore Police say.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Serious Injuries Reported In Jersey Shore Crash (DEVELOPING)

Serious injuries were reported in a crash on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after noon on Thursday, June 23 on Interstate 195 near milepost 31 in Howell Township, initial reports said. One victim suffered a head injury and was taken to Jersey Shore...
HOWELL, NJ
Daily Voice

Beloved Morris County Pizzeria Owner Airlifted With Serious Injuries In Route 206 Crash

Support is on the rise for a beloved Morris County pizzeria owner who was airlifted with several serious injuries following a major crash on Route 206 in Morris County. Giuseppe Penza — “family man” and owner of Frank’s Pizzeria in Mount Olive — was flown to Morristown Memorial Hospital with serious spinal injuries, a broken hip, a shattered shoulder, and other major injuries following the Route 206 crash on Wednesday, June 15, according to a GoFundMe launched for his medical expenses.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
299K+
Followers
46K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy