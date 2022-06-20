Gwen Stefani Proves That She & Blake Shelton Are 'Couple Goals'

Photo: Getty Images

Gwen Stefani proved once again that she and Blake Shelton are “couple goals” as she shared adorable messages to her superstar hubby over the weekend. Stefani’s sweet posts on her social media channels celebrate the “Come Back As A Country Boy” artist’s birthday on Saturday (June 18) and Father’s Day on Sunday (June 19).

Stefani posted a clip on Instagram of the husband-and-wife duo performing their heartwarming, smash-hit duet, “Nobody But You.”

“I don't wanna live without you/ I don't wanna even breathe/ I don't wanna dream about you/ Wanna wake up with you next to me/ I don't wanna go down any other road now/ I don't wanna love nobody but you/ Looking in your eyes now, if I had to die now/ I don't wanna love nobody but you”

She also wished him a happy Father’s Day with a collection of adorable family photos, captioning : “we all love u sooooo much god really gave me you for the ups and downs.”

Shelton, who turned 46, took to his own social media channels on Monday (June 20) to relive a special moment he shared onstage with his wife. Stefani led the entire crowd in a rendition of “Happy Birthday” as Shelton blew out the candles on his cake. Watch Shelton celebrate his birthday here :