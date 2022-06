Legislation expected to be introduced to Pittsburgh City Council next week aims to preserve abortion access in the city if Pennsylvania bans abortions. Councilman Bobby Wilson, a Democrat from Spring Hill, sponsored three separate bills hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, deciding that Americans do not have a constitutional right to abortion. The decision clears the way for states to enact their own abortion laws.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO