Coming into Tuesday night's game, Austin Wynns had 354 big league plate appearances without hitting a triple. He has just one triple in more than 2,000 minor league plate appearances, and even if you go back to his college days, when the catcher's legs were much fresher, he notched just a couple of them at Fresno State. This season, at the age of 31, Wynns ranks in the bottom 10 percent of big leaguers in sprint speed.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO